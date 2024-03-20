Lucid Diagnostics Announces Multiple Presentations at the Upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 Conference

Lucid and collaborators will present data on three studies on EsoGuard® esophageal precancer testing and one on a new genetic classifier of esophageal neoplasia

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ( "PAVmed"), today announced that four abstracts related to its groundbreaking technologies, including its EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, have been accepted for presentation by it and its collaborators at this year's Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting 2024—the world's premier meeting for digestive disease professionals.

"We are excited that our technologies will be prominently featured in multiple presentations at this year's DDW conference," said Suman Verma, M.D., Ph.D., Lucid Senior Vice President, and Chief Scientific Officer. "The data from these studies build on the strong, expanding clinical evidence base for EsoGuard testing to detect esophageal precancer and introduce a new genetic classifier with the potential to serve as a marker of progression from early esophageal precancer to late precancer or cancer."

Dr. Verma will present two abstracts entitled:

Detection of Barrett's Esophagus using Nonendoscopic Methylated Vimentin and CCNA1 Biomarker Testing in a Screening Population Based on ACG Guidelines ; and

; and Genetic Classifier to Differentiate Late Stage Barrett's Esophagus (HGD) and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma (EAC) from Early-Stage Disease (NDBE & LGD).

Collaborators from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine will present two additional abstracts entitled:

Nonendoscopic Detection of Barrett's Esophagus in Patients without GERD Symptoms ; and

; and Assessment of Patient Attitudes Towards Non-Endoscopic Barrett's Esophagus Screening.

DDW 2024 will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., May 18 to 24, 2024. Details on the time and location of the presentations will be provided prior to the conference.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on cancer prevention, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool for at-risk patients to mitigate the risks of cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on Lucid's businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid's control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid Diagnostics after its most recent Annual Report. Lucid disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

