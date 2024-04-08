Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ( "PAVmed"), today announced that Lucid's President & Chief Operating Officer Shaun O'Neil will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. E.T.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations Section of the Lucid Diagnostics website or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the conclusion of the live broadcast. Company management will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on cancer prevention, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool for at-risk patients to mitigate the risks of cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer.

For more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

