Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Lucid Diagnostics

08 Apr, 2024, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ( "PAVmed"), today announced that Lucid's President & Chief Operating Officer Shaun O'Neil will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. E.T.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations Section of the Lucid Diagnostics website or by clicking here.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the conclusion of the live broadcast. Company management will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on cancer prevention, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool for at-risk patients to mitigate the risks of cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

Also from this source

Lucid Diagnostics Provides Business Update and Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Lucid Diagnostics Provides Business Update and Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Positive Data from the First Prospective Clinical Validation Study of EsoGuard® Esophageal Precancer Testing in a Screening Population

Lucid Diagnostics Announces Positive Data from the First Prospective Clinical Validation Study of EsoGuard® Esophageal Precancer Testing in a Screening Population

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics