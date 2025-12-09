Lucid Diagnostics Announces Positive Data from the Largest Reported Real-World Experience of Esophageal Precancer Detection

Report includes nearly 12,000 patients who underwent Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test on samples collected using its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device

Real-world data confirm excellent technical performance, very rapid cell-collection times, and appropriate physician use, consistent with previously published studies

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced new data from the largest reported real-world experience of non-endoscopic esophageal precancer (Barrett's esophagus or BE) detection, which evaluated its EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device . The manuscript, entitled Non-Endoscopic Screening for Barrett's Esophagus Using a DNA Methylation-Based Assay: 18-Month Real-World Experience in 11,991 Patients, is currently available on the leading health sciences preprint server, medRxiv, while undergoing peer review for publication. The study authors concluded that "the largest real-world experience of EsoGuard and EsoCheck to date" demonstrates "excellent safety, tolerability, and scalability… supporting its utility as a non-invasive BE screening tool."

The 18-month retrospective analysis evaluated 11,991 at-risk patients who underwent EsoCheck cell collection and EsoGuard testing in routine clinical practice between January 2023 and June 2024. EsoCheck demonstrated a 95% technical success rate, with 95% of procedures completed in under two minutes and no serious adverse events. The vast majority of patients met U.S. gastroenterology society guideline criteria for BE screening, reflecting appropriate physician use of EsoGuard in routine practice.

"This extensive real-world experience demonstrates that EsoGuard has advanced from an aspirational 'missing link' in esophageal cancer prevention to the linchpin of a clinically viable and scalable early detection program," said Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Together with previously published data establishing EsoGuard's unprecedented clinical validity and utility, these real-world results—most notably EsoCheck cell-collection times of under two minutes—set a very high performance standard that any clinically viable, widespread esophageal precancer screening tool must meet."

"We have now confirmed that EsoGuard and EsoCheck perform in everyday clinical practice exactly as they have in published studies," said Victoria T. Lee, M.D., Lucid's Chief Medical Officer. "EsoCheck esophageal cell collection was completed safely and efficiently, with high technical success across nearly 12,000 patients. It was reliably performed in office and health fair settings by Lucid's nurses, medical assistants, or other trained personnel—demonstrating true scalability across diverse clinical settings. It's clear that physicians are utilizing EsoGuard exactly as intended, identifying patients who need confirmatory endoscopy while sparing the vast majority from unnecessary invasive procedures. These findings, in such a large patient population, provide strong real-world affirmation of EsoGuard's value and support its widespread adoption."

