Lucid Diagnostics Holds First Major Directly-Contracted EsoGuard® #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced the successful completion of a #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event in partnership with the Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) and Front Line Mobile Health ("Front Line"), a comprehensive medical care provider for first responders. This was Lucid's first major directly-contracted #CheckYourFoodTube event.

Front Line contracted with Lucid to hold this event, where nearly 200 firefighters, deemed to be at risk for esophageal precancer, underwent testing using Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA test at the FWFD training facility. Front Line staff worked closely with Lucid clinical personnel and Fort Worth surgeon Dr. Adam Smith to facilitate on-site esophageal cell collection using Lucid's EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device.

"Hosting this esophageal precancer testing event is an important step in our commitment to the health and safety of our firefighters," said FWFD Fire Chief Jim Davis. "Having experienced the loss of my own father to esophageal cancer, the critical nature of early detection of esophageal precancer hits extremely close to home for me. I am a huge proponent of EsoGuard and its ability to help ensure that our team members can continue to effectively serve our community."

"We commend Chief Davis and Dr. Smith for demonstrating their commitment to the health and safety of first responders who risk their lives to serve their community, and for partnering with us on a highly successful event," said Shaun O'Neil, Lucid's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to collaborating with Front Line on additional events with other clients. We believe that directly contracting with self-insured entities, including employers, unions, and municipal departments, as well as medical care providers who service them, will meaningfully contribute to long-term revenue growth."

Local Dallas Fort Worth news outlets FOX 4 KDFW News and WFAA 8 News, as well as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, were on-site to cover the testing event.

Firefighters have a 62% increased risk of developing esophageal cancer, and a 39% increased risk of dying from the same, according to the Firefighter Cancer Support Group.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com

