Lucid Diagnostics Launches New Corporate Website

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, www.luciddx.com.

"We designed the new website to highlight our mission to prevent esophageal cancer and offer patients, healthcare professionals, investors, and other interested parties a user-friendly experience with easily accessible, informative content on Lucid and its innovative technologies," said Jenna Mowatt, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Lucid Diagnostics. "We sought to elevate our brand through modern design and comprehensive content reflecting our team's rigorous data-driven approach and trailblazing spirit."

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device - the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

