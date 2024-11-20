Lucid Diagnostics Submits Clinical Evidence Package to MolDX Seeking Medicare Coverage for EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it has submitted its complete clinical evidence package for its EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test in support of a Request for Reconsideration of Local Coverage Determination (LCD) L39256 "MolDX: Molecular Testing for Detection of Upper Gastrointestinal Metaplasia, Dysplasia, and Neoplasia" to Molecular Diagnostics Program (MolDX), administered by Palmetto GBA, a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to seek coverage for EsoGuard.

"This submission is the culmination of many years of persistent hard work by our team and our many clinical research partners, and represents perhaps the most important milestone in Lucid's history," said Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the data in this package strongly supports EsoGuard's clinical validity, utility, and analytical accuracy, aligning with the MolDX criteria for coverage as outlined in the LCD. The clinical validity data, in particular, demonstrates EsoGuard's unprecedented precancer detection performance across all studies. We look forward to the opportunity to expand access to EsoGuard precancer testing to all at-risk Medicare beneficiaries."

The EsoGuard clinical evidence package includes six new peer-reviewed publications: three clinical validation studies (two in the intended use population, one case control), two clinical utility studies, and one analytical validation study. The current LCD provides clear coverage criteria consistent with the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) guidelines for esophageal precancer testing. The package was submitted as part of a request for reconsideration of the non-coverage language in the LCD to secure Medicare coverage for EsoGuard.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on Lucid's businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid's control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid Diagnostics after its most recent Annual Report. Lucid disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics