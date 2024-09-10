Lucid Diagnostics to Host Symposium on Non-Endoscopic Esophageal Precancer Screening at the 20th International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus (ISDE) World Congress

Leading experts to discuss advances in technologies to prevent esophageal cancer through esophageal precancer screening

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), announced that it will be participating as the sole Diamond Sponsor at the 20th International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus (ISDE) World Congress being held from September 22-24, 2024, at the Edinburgh International Convention Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Lucid will be highlighting the unprecedented performance of its EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test for early detection of esophageal precancer to conference participants.

Lucid will also host a symposium entitled Non-Endoscopic Screening for Barrett's Esophagus chaired by distinguished experts in esophageal diseases, including Vani Konda, M.D., Medical Director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases at Baylor Scott & White Health, and Nicholas Shaheen, M.D., M.P.H., Professor and Chief of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at UNC Chapel Hill, the current ISDE President and lead author of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) guidelines on esophageal precancer screening. The symposium's panel discussion will include Vivek Kaul, M.D., Professor in the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and Rehan Haidry, M.D., Consultant Gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic London.

"At Lucid, we are committed to be the leading international voice on esophageal cancer prevention though early detection of esophageal precancer and are excited to have a strong presence at this year's ISDE World Congress, a premier global event for international experts in esophageal disease," said Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are particularly excited to host our first international symposium on non-endoscopic esophageal precancer screening led by renowned specialists from the United States and Great Britain. We are grateful to our longstanding collaborator, Dr. Shaheen and his esteemed colleagues Dr. Konda, Dr. Kaul, and Dr. Haidry for their invaluable contributions to the field and for leading what we believe will be an outstanding symposium."

The ISDE World Congress is a premier global conference that brings together experts from various specialties involved in the clinical management and research of esophageal diseases. The event provides a valuable platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange among leading experts in esophageal diseases. This year's congress will cover a wide range of topics, including diagnostics, novel therapies, and the latest advancements impacting the field of esophageal diseases.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on Lucid's businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid's control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid Diagnostics after its most recent Annual Report. Lucid disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

