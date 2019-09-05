Lucid for Education Launches Integration with Instructure Canvas to Accelerate Visual Learning

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid today announced that Lucid for Education , a collaborative, visual platform that facilitates evidence-based learning initiatives, now integrates with the Instructure Canvas Learning Management Platform. The integration benefits both students and educators by accelerating visual learning and simplifying the creation, collaboration and grading of assignments.

The Lucid for Education suite brings together Lucid's cloud-based software solutions, Lucidchart and Lucidpress, which are used by more than 5 million students and educators. Lucidchart enables educators and students to collaborate in real time on an open canvas, creating timelines, mind maps, Venn diagrams and other graphic organizers. Lucidpress offers publishing tools that help students create engaging content, such as book reports or digital magazines, and educators create visual learning aids, posters and other collateral.

"Working with great partners like Canvas is fundamental to advancing our efforts to bring teaching and learning into the 21st century," said Jeff Bischoff, general manager of Lucid for Education. "Lucid for Education makes it simple to quickly go from concept to creation and spin up assignments when the inspiration strikes. By removing the tedium from assignment creation, we're empowering teachers to do their best work and enabling more critical thinking, creativity and collaboration among their students."

Educators can create assignments that enable critical thinking, creativity and collaboration through Lucid for Education's Assignment Creator, a framework for deeper student comprehension. The Assignment Creator uses the collective experiences of teachers nationwide to offer expert-curated templates. These newly launched integrations allow educators to create a tailor-made Lucidchart or Lucidpress document and share the assignment with students, who then submit their work in Canvas for grading.

"Fellow teachers are thrilled that the Lucid for Education integration with Canvas is such a simple and true integration," said Katie Jones, teacher and tech coach for Alpine School District. "I love that I can choose projects from Assignment Creator and a personalized version appears in my student's library. And being able to grade Lucidchart and Lucidpress documents directly through Speed Grader is so easy."

Key benefits of the Lucid for Education integration with the Canvas Learning Management Platform include:

Collaborate on group assignments - From different devices, students and educators can work together in real time on the same assignments (e.g., diagrams, flowcharts), ensuring classroom activities resemble the real world.

- From different devices, students and educators can work together in real time on the same assignments (e.g., diagrams, flowcharts), ensuring classroom activities resemble the real world. Give students access to their own documents - Educators can distribute a copy of a Lucidchart or Lucidpress document to each student through Canvas. Additionally, students own these documents, making it easy to retain their work and build a portfolio.

- Educators can distribute a copy of a Lucidchart or Lucidpress document to each student through Canvas. Additionally, students own these documents, making it easy to retain their work and build a portfolio. Give teachers the ability to grade students' assignments - After creating and sharing assignments, educators can easily evaluate student work directly through Canvas' SpeedGrader.

"Lucid partnering with Canvas provides another way for students to learn and grow," said Tara Gunther, VP of partnerships at Instructure. "The seamless integration between the learning management platform and Lucid for Education means that students have easy access to rich tools that facilitate creativity in their work, as well as the opportunity to get real-time feedback from their teachers."

For more information, visit https://lucidforeducation.com .

About Lucid

Lucid is the parent company of two cloud-based visual workspace applications: Lucidchart and Lucidpress. Lucidchart is a visual workspace that combines diagramming, data visualization and collaboration to accelerate understanding and drive innovation. Lucidpress is an intuitive design and brand management platform for creating on-brand content faster. Together, they are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 20 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

Press Contact

Ashlyn McKasson

801-792-7415

pr@lucidchart.com

SOURCE Lucid

Related Links

http://lucid.co

