Lucid Gravity: Combining 450 miles EPA Range, 400 kW Fast Charging, and Access to 20,000+ Superchargers

"Lucid Gravity is the first SUV that truly compromises nothing," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid. "It reimagines what an SUV can be, offering an unprecedented combination of comfort and space, ride and handling, practicality and range, and with today's announcements, exceptional charging performance and convenience. With seating for up to seven full-size adults and space for their luggage, the Lucid Gravity truly is the ultimate vehicle for the whole family."

"Lucid Gravity offers next-level fast charging speeds and seamless access to the top charging networks including Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America," said Emad Dlala, VP of Powertrain at Lucid. "To enable this experience for our customers, we developed new, unique technology to allow the 926V Lucid Gravity to charge seamlessly at up to 400 kW on 1000V charging equipment and at sustained speeds of up to 225 kW on 500V architecture fast chargers, including Tesla V3 Superchargers."

To enable this superlative charging performance, Lucid developed and patented an innovative technology employing its proprietary rear motor drive unit to boost the charging voltage of 500V to match the 926V of the Lucid battery pack. Unlike the pack splitting solutions used by some competitors, this high-tech solution permits charging with the highest voltage that a charging station is capable of outputting and therefore enables the efficient utilization of electrical current and consequent reduction of cable heat. This novel technology allows full compatibility with 500V and 1000V charging networks, offering Lucid Gravity customers maximum charging speed on whatever charger is most accessible. At peak charging rates, the Lucid Gravity sustains a robust charging curve, adding 200 miles in less than 12 minutes.

After delivering the first production vehicles to customers in December 2024, the Lucid Gravity became the first non-Tesla to be sold with a NACS charge port. On the Lucid Gravity, this charge port is located on the rear driver's side of the vehicle for easy access to V3 and V4 Tesla Superchargers where it will charge natively on the fast-growing range of new generation 1000V NACS chargers. CCS1 to NACS and SAE J1772 to NACS adapters are also included with the Lucid Gravity, and the CCS1 adapter is the first rated to charge at 500A with 1000V. The adapter enables charging at up to 400 kW through the standard NACS connector in Gravity with a CCS1 connector at a fast charger.

Next-Generation Powertrain

A new high-performance 926V powertrain platform is the foundation of the Lucid Gravity's innovative charging technology, which enables fast and seamless charging, achieving speeds up to 400 kW with a compact 123 kWh battery. An advanced cooling system with increased thermal capacity enables sustained higher-power charging performance, long distance towing endurance, and repeatable hot and cold-weather performance. This performance is further bolstered by a new Panasonic battery cell, which has chemistry enhancements developed through close collaboration between Lucid and Panasonic. Combined with Lucid's proprietary drive units, a low 0.24 coefficient of drag, and Lucid's approach to ground up systems integration, this results in up to 450-miles of EPA-estimated rangei, with extremely fast charging capability and a long service life.

Lucid Gravity is capable of bi-directional charging, supporting up to 80 A at 19.2 kW with the NACS charge port. RangeXchange, first available on Lucid Air, also enables charging another electric vehicle directly via the NACS connector with an optional RangeXchange cable.

Lucid Gravity is available to order at Lucidmotors.com/gravity. Touring models are planned to be available to order in late 2025 from $79,900 i and Grand Touring is available to order now from $94,900.i

Furthermore, in addition to the Lucid Gravity, access to the Tesla Supercharger network for Lucid Air is planned for Q2 2025, with more information to follow.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to Lucid Gravity, including the features and capabilities of its powertrain and charging technology, as well as the anticipated timing for its future trim and starting price, plans and expectations with respect to access to the Tesla Supercharger network for Lucid Gravity and Lucid Air, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of Lucid's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward looking statements.

i U.S. market price. Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees.

