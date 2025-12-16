Lucid Gravity SUV and Lucid Air Sedan Named to Car and Driver's Prestigious 10Best for 2026

Lucid Air named to Car and Driver's 10Best Cars list for the third straight year;

Lucid Gravity named to the 10Best Trucks & SUVs list in its first year of eligibility

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that Car and Driver has selected both Lucid Gravity and Lucid Air to join its esteemed 10Best lists for 2026 following a rigorous evaluation process. Car and Driver's 10Best lists recognize the top 10 vehicles on the road today in two key segments – cars and trucks/SUVs – which stand out to editors with their respective combinations of value, fulfillment of mission, and overall driving experience. Lucid Gravity and Lucid Air are the only fully electric vehicles on their respective 10Best lists, highlighting the company's focus on innovation and engineering excellence.

Car and Driver has selected both Lucid Gravity and Lucid Air to join its esteemed 10Best lists for 2026 following a rigorous evaluation process. Car and Driver’s 10Best lists recognize the top 10 vehicles on the road today in two key segments – cars and trucks/SUVs – which stand out to editors with their respective combinations of value, fulfillment of mission, and overall driving experience. Lucid Gravity and Lucid Air are the only fully electric vehicles on their respective 10Best lists. Lucid Gravity, consisting of the Grand Touring and Touring trims, is the newest addition to the company’s model lineup and was named to the Car and Driver 10Best Trucks & SUVs list in its first year of eligibility. This groundbreaking SUV redefines the segment, with Lucid’s signature blend of space, performance, and efficiency.

Lucid Gravity, consisting of the Grand Touring and Touring trims, is the newest addition to the company's model lineup and was named to the Car and Driver 10Best Trucks & SUVs list in its first year of eligibility. This groundbreaking SUV redefines the segment, with Lucid's signature blend of space, performance, and efficiency. With up to 450 miles of EPA-est. range,[1] peak charging power of 400 kW,2 and the ability to add up to 200 miles of range in less than 11 minutes,3 the Lucid Gravity offers drivers the flexibility to drive and charge at their convenience. With an advanced air suspension, fantastic handling, and room for up to seven adults and all their gear, there is no more versatile electric SUV on the market today. The Lucid Gravity line starts at $79,900,4 for the new Gravity Touring trim, offering 560 horsepower and an EPA-estimated range of up to 337 miles.5 In addition to custom orders, select configurations available for immediate delivery at lucidmotors.com/available-vehicles.

The Lucid Air Pure was named to the Car and Driver 10Best Cars list for the third year in a row. The sporty and stylish Air Pure boasts an exceptional combination of range, 4 driver-oriented performance, and innovative design. Starting at $70,900, 4 the Air Pure offers elegant design, outstanding driver engagement, and Lucid's game-changing proprietary EV technology, allowing it to deliver an exceptional driving range of up to an EPA-estimated 420 miles.5

"It's a tremendous achievement to have both of Lucid's vehicles named to Car and Driver's renowned 10Best – in the first year of eligibility for Lucid Gravity and a three-peat for Lucid Air," said Emad Dlala, SVP of Engineering & Digital at Lucid. "It's a testament to the concerted efforts from this company's engineers and employees to continually innovate while ensuring an unparalleled driving experience."

Nominees for the 2026 10Best list consist of all-new vehicles or those with significant updates, along with 2025 10Best winners. After two weeks of driving more than 100 new cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs that met Car and Driver's criteria, the editors assigned each vehicle a score of zero to 100. The votes were averaged to arrive at the 10Best of 2026.

"Both of Lucid's products are on the 10Best list this year," said Tony Quiroga, Editor-in-Chief of Car and Driver. "The Air returns for the third year and continues to offer luxury, refinement, sophistication, range, and driving excitement in a practical and spacious sedan package. New to the list this year, the Gravity wowed us with its impressive range, fast charging, quick acceleration, and agile handling. Lucid's attention to detail shows throughout, from the spaciousness of each row of seats to the large frunk to the way the tailgate closes, every inch of the Gravity is thoughtfully designed."

Full coverage of the 2026 10Best lists are available on the Car and Driver website now, and the full package will be published in the January/February 2026 issue, available everywhere by December 23.

The Lucid Gravity SUV can be configured at lucidmotors.com/configure/gravity. The Lucid Air can be configured at lucidmotors.com/configure.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to Lucid Gravity Touring, including its order timing and starting price, features, capabilities, equipment, options, configurations, range, charging performance and compatibility, access to the Tesla Supercharger network and Electrify America stations, plans and expectations with respect to the timing of Lucid Gravity Touring's public debut and experiences at the 2025 Los Angeles International Auto Show, as well as the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the cautionary language and the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

[1] EPA est. range rating for Lucid Gravity when equipped with 20"F/21"R wheels and configured as 2-row, 5-seat vehicle is 450 miles for Grand Touring and 337 miles for Touring. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

[2] For Gravity Grand Touring trim only.

[3] Charge speed estimate for Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is 10.5 minutes only when connected to 400 kW DC fast charger and equipped with 20/21 wheels. Actual rates will vary based upon vehicle equipment, charging equipment, and charging conditions.

[4] For U.S. customers only. Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees.

[5] When equipped with 20"F/21"R wheels and configured as a 2-row, 5-seat vehicle. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

SOURCE Lucid Group