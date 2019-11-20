Lucid Lands Three Major Awards Recognizing Its Rapid Growth

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , the parent company of two cloud-based visual workspace applications, Lucidchart and Lucidpress , today announced its inclusion on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, which caps a year of growth awards, including Utah Business' Fast 50 list and MountainWest Capital Network's Annual 100 list of fastest-growing companies.

The company, which has over 20 million users across the two platforms in 180 countries worldwide, ranked 259 on the Deloitte Fast 500 list, which recognized Lucidchart's 422% fiscal year revenue growth between 2015 to 2018. This is Lucid's second consecutive year on Deloitte's list, showcasing the company's continued rapid growth.

Lucid also landed in the top 15 of the Utah Business' Fast 50 list for the second year in a row and was also ranked 22nd on MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) 2019 Utah 100.

"It's been a banner year of growth for Lucid, and we're thrilled to be included on these three prestigious lists," said Karl Sun, CEO and co-founder of Lucid. "This continued growth is a great testament to our products and vision and we look forward to empowering more people to better see and understand their businesses to accelerate innovation."

All three awards programs recognize fast-growing companies based on multiple years of revenue growth. Deloitte's Fast 500 recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, while Utah Business Fast 50 and MWCN's Utah 100 honor the fastest-growing companies in Utah and the business impact they have on the state.

In addition to Lucid's inclusion on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Utah Business' Fast 50 list and MWCN's 2019 Utah 100, Utah Business recently honored CMO Nathan Rawlins as a CXO of the Year and SVP of Sales Dan Cook as a 40 Under 40 honoree. The company was also included in the top 25 on Great Place to Work® and Fortune's 2019 Best Medium Workplaces list, a top distinction that based on employee feedback.

