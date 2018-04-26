Lucid Named a Recipient of First Annual BambooHR Hero Award

Recipients were recognized for excellence in six different categories: talent acquisition, rewards and recognition, performance management, high-impact HR, culture, and onboarding. Lucid was selected for its exemplary achievements in onboarding.

"We are honored to be a recipient of the BambooHR Hero Award," says Kat Judd, VP of People Operations at Lucid. "We have been working hard to optimize the onboarding experience here at Lucid so that employees feel at home the moment they walk through the door. The program has been completely revamped—we want it to celebrate the talented people joining our team."

Lucid's onboarding focuses on three goals: sharing culture, introducing available resources, and building relationships. Onboarding begins well before an employee's first day and lasts much longer than week one. From the swag box mailed after an employee signs and the pathfinder assigned on their first day to "Breakfast with the Founders" and cultural orientation courses, Lucid's onboarding is designed to help new employees feel welcomed and appreciated from the very beginning.

"We're so impressed with and inspired by our clients' stellar HR teams and their strategic programs," said Ben Peterson, CEO and co-founder of BambooHR. "We see tremendous, positive impacts on their organizations and love recognizing their efforts and outcomes through the BambooHR Hero Awards."

Finalists were selected based on the quality, impact, and results of their programs and were then interviewed by members of the BambooHR Hero Awards Committee. Winners in each category were selected based on the strength of their specific programs and passion for HR. For more information about the awards, visit the BambooHR Hero Awards page.

About BambooHR

Serving more than 10,000 customers and supporting 1 million employees in over 100 countries, BambooHR is the leading provider of tools that power the strategic evolution of HR in small and medium businesses. BambooHR's cloud-based system is an intuitive, affordable way for growing companies to track and manage essential employee information in a personalized Human Resources Information System (HRIS). With BambooHR, HR managers have more time for meaningful work, executives get accurate, timely reports and employees can self-service their time off using a convenient mobile app. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit and Magnolia Market, among thousands of others worldwide. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr .

About Lucid

Lucid is the parent company of two cloud-based visual productivity solutions: Lucidchart and Lucidpress. Lucidchart is an essential visual productivity platform that helps anyone understand and share ideas, information, and processes with clarity. Lucidpress is an intuitive design and brand management platform for creating on-brand content faster. Together, they are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 15 million users, including Amazon, Delta, Visa, Toyota, and Procter & Gamble, and 96 percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

