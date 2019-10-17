Lucid Named One of 2019 Best Small and Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work™ and FORTUNE

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work™ and FORTUNE today named Lucid one of the Best Small and Medium Workplaces for the second year in a row. Lucid ranked No. 25 on this year's best medium workplaces list, which is based on employee feedback and recognizes companies that lead in fostering a values-based, inclusive and innovative work environment.

"We're honored to be included on this list for the second year in a row," said Kat Judd, vice president of people operations at Lucid. "We wouldn't be where we are today without our amazing employees, and we're committed to providing an environment that enhances our employees' ability to grow and innovate together."

Lucid continually strives to preserve its culture and values through high growth by offering myriad benefits and perks to employees that help improve their work and home lives. These benefits include a fully stocked kitchen and catered meals, a beautiful, open concept workspace with plenty of mountain views just steps away from public transportation (which is covered by the company), on-site yoga and meditation classes and an on-site gym.

Some of the other perks Lucid offers include:

A robust benefits package:

Fully covered medical, dental and vision for Lucid employees



401(k) matching program



HSA option



Life insurance



Fertility discounts



Financial adoption assistance

An option between a fully paid two-month sabbatical or a two-week sabbatical where employees receive an extra 10% of their salary for vacation expenses and a 2% cash bonus (both sabbatical choices can be accessed after five years of service)

Three-day company-wide retreat to allow employees to spend time together outside of the office and facilitate cross-departmental bonding

20 weeks of leave for primary caregivers + 15 extra PTO days for new parents with the hope that the additional flexibility helps alleviate some of the stress of coming back to work

Local volunteer opportunities centered around education initiatives in the community

"We congratulate Lucid on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Lucid

Lucid is the parent company of two cloud-based visual workspace applications: Lucidchart and Lucidpress. Lucidchart is a visual workspace that combines diagramming, data visualization and collaboration to accelerate understanding and drive innovation. Lucidpress is an intuitive design and brand management platform for creating on-brand content faster. Together, they are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 20 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture.

Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com , listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work , and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter, and Instagram.

