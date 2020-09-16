Lucid Named To The 2020 Forbes Cloud 100

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, has been named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

"We're thrilled to be included on this year's Cloud 100 list. This recognition is not only a tribute to the business we've built, but also confirmation of our mission," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO of Lucid. "We believe that when teams have a common vision, they can accomplish amazing things. Our mission is simple: we help teams see and build the future. This new, visual way of collaborating makes it possible for teams to make sense of the pervasive complexity of modern business so they can make changes to the business faster than ever before."

This recognition closely follows additional company milestones announced earlier this year, including crossing $100 million in annual recurring revenue, passing the $1 billion valuation threshold and being named as one of the most commonly used enterprise applications in Okta's Businesses @ Work report. Its flagship product, Lucidchart, which now boasts over 25 million users across over 100,000 companies, continues to bring the power of intelligent diagramming and visual reasoning to businesses and teams globally, adding one million new users each month.

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2020 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

The full Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list can be found at www.forbes.com/cloud100 .

About Lucid

Lucid is the leading provider of visual collaboration software, including Lucidchart and Lucidpress. Lucidchart is a visual workspace that combines diagramming, data visualization and collaboration to accelerate understanding and drive innovation. Lucidpress is an intuitive design and brand management platform for creating on-brand content faster. Together, they are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, SendGrid, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, and MindBody. Bessemer's 15 partners operate from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Israel, and India. For more information, please visit www.bvp.com .

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect .

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures .

