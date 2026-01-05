Lucid, Nuro, and Uber Unveil Global Robotaxi at CES, Announce Autonomous On-Road Testing

The companies also announced that autonomous on-road testing began last month, an important milestone in the development and validation of the robotaxi service ahead of its expected launch in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year. Nuro is leading the testing using robotaxi engineering prototypes supervised by autonomous vehicle operators, beginning in the Bay Area.

At the show, visitors will have a first look at the robotaxi, as well as the in-cabin rider experience. Highlights of the robotaxi will include:

A next-gen sensor array featuring high-resolution cameras, solid-state lidar sensors, and radars that provides 360-degree perception. These sensors are integrated throughout the Lucid Gravity's body and in the purpose-built roof-mounted halo, which is a low-profile module designed to maximize visibility while preserving the vehicle's signature design.

featuring high-resolution cameras, solid-state lidar sensors, and radars that provides 360-degree perception. These sensors are integrated throughout the Lucid Gravity's body and in the purpose-built roof-mounted halo, which is a low-profile module designed to maximize visibility while preserving the vehicle's signature design. Halo-mounted integrated LEDs help riders easily identify the correct vehicle, display rider initials, and provide clear status updates from pickup through dropoff.

help riders easily identify the correct vehicle, display rider initials, and provide clear status updates from pickup through dropoff. An intuitive in-ride experience that builds on the unprecedented comfort of the all-electric Lucid Gravity, with interactive screens that let riders personalize their autonomous journey — from heated-seat and climate controls to music, as well as options to contact support, or request the vehicle to pull-over.

that builds on the unprecedented comfort of the all-electric Lucid Gravity, with interactive screens that let riders personalize their autonomous journey — from heated-seat and climate controls to music, as well as options to contact support, or request the vehicle to pull-over. In-vehicle visualization that shows what the robotaxi sees and its planned path in real-time, including maneuvers such as yielding to pedestrians, slowing at traffic lights, changing lanes, and dropping off a passenger.

that shows what the robotaxi sees and its planned path in real-time, including maneuvers such as yielding to pedestrians, slowing at traffic lights, changing lanes, and dropping off a passenger. A versatile, spacious layout with configurations that comfortably fit up to six passengers and offer generous luggage space, creating a premium solution for group travel.

with configurations that comfortably fit up to six passengers and offer generous luggage space, creating a premium solution for group travel. High-performance compute based on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor, part of the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform, supporting the real-time AI processing and system integration required for advanced autonomous driving.

"The debut of our production intent robotaxi with Lucid and Uber is a significant milestone on our path to delivering autonomy at scale," said Dave Ferguson, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Nuro. "By bringing together Nuro's proven level 4 autonomy, Lucid's advanced vehicle architecture, and Uber's global reach, we're building a robotaxi service designed for real-world operations and long-term growth."

"Uber is proud to partner with Lucid and Nuro to bring a state-of-the-art robotaxi to market later this year," said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber. "By combining leading expertise in electric vehicles, autonomy, and ridehailing, we're building a unique new option for affordable and scalable autonomous rides in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond."

"Our robotaxi program with Uber and Nuro is a key part of how Lucid is leveraging its technology to create a more sustainable future of mobility that is widely accessible," said Kay Stepper, Vice President of ADAS and Autonomous at Lucid. "Our engineering, range and interior comfort offers a unique platform, and when combined with Nuro's technology and Uber's scale, we are collectively building an experience like no other."

Autonomous on-road testing is part of Nuro's safety and validation framework, honed over years of commercial autonomous deployments. The program evaluates dozens of critical capabilities across the full autonomy stack including Nuro's end-to-end AI foundation model, which blends state-of-the-art AI with clear, verifiable safety logic for comfortable, reliable performance. In addition to on-road testing, the program includes closed-course testing and simulation to validate performance across a wide range of scenarios.

Pending final validation, the production intent robotaxi is expected to start production at Lucid's Arizona factory later this year.

The robotaxi will be on public display for CES attendees at NVIDIA's showcase at the Fontainebleau Hotel starting Monday, January 5 at 3:00 PM PT through Thursday, January 8th, 2026.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 681 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

About Nuro

Nuro is a Physical AI company building a universal autonomy platform that extends to all vehicle types, applications, and roads. Nuro's scalable AI driver, the Nuro Driver™, and customizable SDK, the Nuro Toolkit, enable automakers, mobility companies, and logistics providers to scale autonomy responsibly across a range of applications, vehicles, and geographies. Nuro's proven self-driving technology is paving the way for a safer, more fulfilling, and more connected future.

