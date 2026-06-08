Lucid Rolls Out Hands-Free Driving Assist and New Software Features for Lucid Gravity in North America

Hands-free drive assist makes highway driving more comfortable while keeping drivers attentive to the road. Hands-Free Drive Assist supports steering, acceleration, and braking on compatible highways in North America. When the driver signals, Hands-Free Lane Change can guide the vehicle into an adjacent lane when it is safe to do so. Automatic Lane Change can also initiate passing maneuvers to overtake slower traffic.

Smarter Navigation with Google Maps™ Places Integration

Lucid Navigation now integrates Google Maps™ Places API to provide richer, more contextual search results. Drivers can view improved business details, ratings, photos, and parking information, along with enhanced charging station listings that include more accurate real-time availability and recent imagery.

Adaptive Driving Beam Headlights for More-Confident Night Driving

Adaptive Driving Beam, available on DreamDrive™ Premium and DreamDrive™ 2 Pro, improves nighttime visibility by maintaining high beams while dynamically adjusting around other vehicles to reduce glare.

New Insights About Charging and Energy Efficiency

New features such as Advanced Preconditioning View and Predictive Charging Power provide greater transparency into battery temperature and expected peak charging performance before plugging in.

Note: This announcement is applicable to Lucid Gravity vehicles in North America. Future availability of these features in markets outside of North America may vary and will be communicated at a later date.

More details on this update can be found here: https://lucidmotors.com/stories/lucid-gravity-ux-3-6

Disclaimer: Hands-Free Drive Assist and Hands-Free Lane Change Assist are not a replacement for safe, attentive driving or a driver's judgment. Drivers should remain focused on the road and their surroundings at all times. Do not use with a hand-held device. Only use on compatible roads as indicated via an in-vehicle alert. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. More details and limitations will be available in your Owner's Manual. DreamDrive™ 2 Pro is an optional feature.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and assembles at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Lucid Group