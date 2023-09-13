Lucid Software Achieves FedRAMP Authorization and Launches Lucid GovSuite

News provided by

Lucid Software

13 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced it has achieved the "authorized" designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), becoming the first visual collaboration platform available on the FedRAMP Marketplace. Lucid is now FedRAMP Authorized at the Moderate security impact level, through sponsorship by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), an agency of the Department of Justice.

With Lucid's authorized designation, the company launched Lucid GovSuite, an innovative solution which includes Lucidspark (a virtual whiteboard) and Lucidchart (an intelligent diagramming application). This comprehensive offering supports public sector teams from end to end as they ideate, plan and execute mission-critical projects, and introduces an additional layer of security and governance for highly regulated organizations.

"Achieving FedRAMP Authorization is a significant milestone for Lucid, which validates the security and reliability of our platform," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid Software. "We're excited to help facilitate digital transformation across the public sector and improve how government teams and contractors collaborate. By using Lucid, public sector teams can drive efficiency, maintain project timelines, and achieve stakeholder alignment with increased security to meet mission objectives in an engaging, intuitive and collaborative way."

Along with Lucid GovSuite, users can also utilize Lucidscale for Gov, a cloud visualization solution that helps organizations see and understand their cloud environments. Lucidscale for Gov is available separately on the AWS GovCloud instance.

The FedRAMP authorization process involves a rigorous evaluation of a cloud service provider's security controls, risk management processes, and compliance with federal requirements. This authorization certifies that Lucid has passed the levels of security and compliance review of FedRAMP Moderate to protect user data in the cloud, enabling government agencies and contractors to take advantage of Lucid GovSuite and Lucidscale for Gov.

For more information on Lucid's public sector solutions, visit lucid.co/solutions/government.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software, the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark, and Lucidscale—teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

SOURCE Lucid Software

Also from this source

Lucid Software Launches APIs and Developer Platform

Lucid Software Named to Forbes Cloud 100 for Fourth Consecutive Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.