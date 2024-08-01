Lucid Software Launches Enterprise Shield: Enhanced Solution for Strengthening Data Security and Compliance Controls

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced the launch of Enterprise Shield, an enhanced layer of fortified security and granular control that organizations can add to Lucid's already highly secure platform.

"Our customers are building incredible things, with many working in highly regulated industries with very sensitive material that requires their intellectual property to be protected at the highest level," said David Torgerson, VP of Infrastructure and IT at Lucid Software. "Safeguarding customer data is one of our biggest priorities, and we maintain high standards in securing Lucid's systems, processes and controls. With Enterprise Shield, users can collaborate confidently, knowing their sensitive information and data remains protected through enhanced security and compliance controls."

Enterprise Shield is available as an add-on to customers using the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, and its FedRAMP® Authorized solution, Lucid GovSuite. With Enterprise Shield, users can seamlessly streamline the process of safeguarding sensitive data and elevate compliance controls with advanced admin capabilities designed to:

Protect sensitive data through intelligent classification and controls — Lucid continuously scans documents to identify sensitive data, like personally identifiable information (PII), enabling customers to manage their data in accordance with regulatory and internal guidelines. Robust classification controls allow admins to enforce restrictions that prevent unauthorized access to data and mishandling of sensitive information by blocking documents from being shared outside an organization via email or links.

— Lucid continuously scans documents to identify sensitive data, like personally identifiable information (PII), enabling customers to manage their data in accordance with regulatory and internal guidelines. Robust classification controls allow admins to enforce restrictions that prevent unauthorized access to data and mishandling of sensitive information by blocking documents from being shared outside an organization via email or links. Control content access to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data — Organizations can distribute security based on user needs by setting sharing permission levels by organizational groups. Unauthorized access can be limited using an IP allowlist, which specifies which IP addresses can access the account, and an idle session timeout feature that ensures inactive sessions are automatically logged out. Users can also maintain control over their encryption keys with Lucid's key management service (KMS), adding an extra layer of security.

— Organizations can distribute security based on user needs by setting sharing permission levels by organizational groups. Unauthorized access can be limited using an IP allowlist, which specifies which IP addresses can access the account, and an idle session timeout feature that ensures inactive sessions are automatically logged out. Users can also maintain control over their encryption keys with Lucid's key management service (KMS), adding an extra layer of security. Enhance compliance through visibility and data governance — Lucid supports compliance and governance requirements by enabling admins to set document retention policies for how their organization retains and disposes of data. In the event of legal actions or audits, organizations can effectively manage and preserve documentation by quickly identifying and placing holds on specific users to prevent accidental or intentional modification, deletion or tampering of their documents.

The launch of Enterprise Shield reinforces Lucid's commitment to delivering a secure collaboration platform that meets the stringent demands of today's digital landscape. Lucid upholds the highest standards of data protection and security demonstrated through its many initiatives such as its global data residency program, alignment with GDPR and PCI requirements and FedRAMP authorization. Additionally, Lucid complies with the EU-US and Swiss-US Data Privacy Frameworks, holds ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, and has successfully completed rigorous SOC 2 Type II audits. More information on Lucid's commitment to security can be found here.

To learn more about Lucid's Enterprise Shield offering, visit lucid.co/enterprise-shield.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark, and Lucidscale—teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

