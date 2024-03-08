Lucid Software Named the #12 Most Used Enterprise Application in the World According to Okta

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of its 2024 Businesses at Work Report, Okta once again confirms Lucid Software as a top most popular application based on number of customers, with Lucidchart continuing its rise up the list to the number 12 most used application in the world. Lucid first saw inclusion on the Okta report in 2015 and has been included as a most popular application since 2020.

"Over the last decade, we've provided our 70+ million users with the most innovative visual collaboration applications that are pivotal to driving successful business outcomes. The year-over-year progression of Lucid in the Okta Business at Work report is a clear indicator of the trust and value companies place in our offerings," said Dave Grow, CEO at Lucid Software. "We are in the middle of a pivotal generational transition, as organizations increasingly prioritize digital-first collaboration strategies driven by the need to accommodate global teams and diverse working styles. This is further validation that the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite stands at the forefront of this shift, helping global teams connect, engage and successfully execute their goals with the most intelligent and comprehensive visual collaboration platform available."

Inclusion in Okta's 2024 Businesses at Work Report marks yet another achievement in a series of accolades for Lucid's products, including G2's Best Software Awards and TrustRadius's Most Loved Award. Rooted in customer feedback, these awards, along with the Okta inclusion, underscore Lucid's commitment to delivering a visual collaboration experience that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our users.

