Lucid Software's Enterprise and FedRAMP® Authorized Solutions Added to Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Contract

Government organizations can now better access Lucid's intelligent diagramming, virtual whiteboarding and cloud visualization offerings

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced that Lucid's Enterprise and FedRAMP Authorized offerings have been added to the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Contract held by Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. The contract enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Lucid's intelligent diagramming, virtual whiteboarding and cloud visualization products to participating State and Local Government agencies.

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

"We know how important it is for Public Sector teams to collaborate and solve complex initiatives securely, and with Lucid's addition to Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Contract, State and Local municipalities have the opportunity to do that and more while improving team efficiency," said Chris Weber, Head of Public Sector at Lucid Software. "This is proof of our commitment to helping Public Sector teams achieve the level of clarity, alignment and adaptability they need to manage complexity and digitally transform their organizations."

The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is an innovative cloud-based solution that elevates team collaboration in the Public Sector through virtual whiteboarding with Lucidspark and intelligent diagramming with Lucidchart as they ideate, plan and execute mission critical initiatives. Lucidchart seamlessly integrates with Salesforce and is readily available on the Salesforce AppExchange. Teams looking to understand their cloud environments can do so through cloud visualization with Lucidscale . With Lucid users in Government agencies across all 50 U.S. states, this comprehensive solution supports digital transformation within agencies by enabling teams to streamline collaboration and align quicker on a visual platform with an increased layer of security.

"By adding Lucid's Enterprise and FedRAMP Authorized offerings to Carahsoft's NASPO contract, we're enhancing the standard for secure visual collaboration within the Government," said Megan Souder, Sales Lead for the Salesforce ISV Business Unit at Carahsoft. "This joint collaboration reflects our dedication to improving efficiency and stakeholder alignment in Government projects. With our reseller partners, we look forward to driving digital transformation by providing advanced access to Lucid's cloud-based visual collaboration products to NASPO members."

Lucid's Enterprise and FedRAMP Authorized offerings are now available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 . Lucid's solutions are also available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 662-3405 or [email protected] ; or visit lucid.co/solutions/government .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Emerging Technologies, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Mobility, DevSecOps, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

SOURCE Lucid Software