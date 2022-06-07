Lucid Unveils Lucid Financial Services with Bank of America

The Lucid Financial Services digital platform enables all aspects of the vehicle purchasing process to be completed online, including the finance application and e-signing of the finance contract. Lucid Financial Services also offers a concierge service with a high-level of personalized support that can assist customers in navigating the application process. Bank of America offers Lucid Air customers competitive financing rates subject to approval. Customers can apply for 24-, 36-, or 48-month leases, and loans with various length terms. Approval for any term will depend on a customer's individual situation.

"Lucid Air customers have requested flexible financing options, including lease and loan purchase, with many of them preferring a 100% digital experience," said Amira Aly, Lucid's Director of Financial Services. "Lucid Financial Services is all about delivering a best-in-class finance journey from online application to e-signing with full transparency of terms and flexible purchasing options. Our goal is to transform vehicle financing by introducing new processes that enable our customers to experience the luxury and technology of Lucid electric vehicles."

According to J.D. Power's 2021 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index, satisfaction was higher among online car shoppers than those who visited brick-and-mortar dealerships in both the premium and mass-market segments. Bank of America has reported that customers applying for auto financing initiated through its digital platforms increased by 21% in 2020 and another 18% in 2021 to a new high of 77% as of year-end 2021, reflecting a steady and meaningful increase in consumer interest in digital auto purchasing.

"We are delighted to provide tailored financial solutions to customers for leasing or buying Lucid vehicles, and our digital solutions make it fast and easy to apply for financing," said Fabien Thierry, Head of Vehicle Lending Products at Bank of America. "Our relationship with Lucid helps us meet growing consumer demand for electric vehicles and reinforces our $1 trillion commitment to environmental transition and low-carbon solutions."

In March 2022, Bank of America became the first bank in the country to be certified by J.D. Power for Financial Health Support, due in part to Bank of America's commitment to providing simple and accessible solutions that are personalized and easy to use.

Customers who utilize Lucid Financial Services will be able to choose between loan purchase and lease products in a seamless process designed specifically for Lucid customers which allows Lucid to continue building relationships directly with owners and to provide transparent financing terms from the beginning of the purchase process. Throughout its growth, Lucid Financial Services will continue to evaluate new product offerings that enable ownership and leasing options for Lucid vehicles.

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are underway.

