LUCIHUB SELECTED FOR MICROSOFT FOR STARTUPS FOUNDERS HUB PROGRAM

13 Sep, 2023, 11:40 ET

AI-powered video production platform and mobile app secures spot in Microsoft platform designed to help startups grow and scale their companies.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucihub, the AI powered video production platform and mobile app, proudly announced today it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.

"Founders Hub provides us with the indispensable software construction tools, plumbing and Azure cloud platform we need to propel the Lucihub platform to even greater heights," said Tim Huckaby, CTO of Lucihub. "The prospect of working with Microsoft is nothing short of exhilarating."

Designed to support startups from idea through exit, the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub equips startups with access to AI services, seasoned expert guidance, and the technology infrastructure needed for future growth. The Founders Hub provides Lucihub with access to Azure OpenAI Service and Azure's AI services and tools supporting Lucihub's mission to provide its clients with professionally produced videos for their brand communications within a matter of hours and at a fraction of the cost of traditional production companies. 

"Having Lucihub as part of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub program is exciting for Microsoft," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI Group of Microsoft.  "We're thrilled to have this innovative platform running on Microsoft Azure."

For more information about the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, please visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/startups/ 

ABOUT LUCIHUB

Lucihub is an AI-powered video production platform and mobile app. Its service captures user-generated content from multiple collaborators and outputs professionally edited videos in hours not weeks. Lucihub combines technology and creativity to empower content creators to bring professional, timely content to market.  To learn more, please visit: www.lucihub.com

Media Contact:                                                                                             
Yanick Dalhouse
[email protected]

