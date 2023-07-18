Lucihub Transforms Corporate Video Production with Seamless, Smartphone and Cloud-Based Platform

News provided by

Lucihub

18 Jul, 2023, 11:43 ET

New video production service is simplifying and accelerating video content creation for brands

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lucihub announced the official launch of its video production platform and mobile app that enables communications professionals to quickly and affordably create quality video content. Lucihub was founded with a vision to make video creation fast, seamless, and accessible, satisfying the growing demand for video content.

Continue Reading

"Video is an extremely powerful tool for storytelling because it provides an effective way for companies to reach their target audiences," said Amer Tadayon, founder and CEO of Lucihub. "With the undeniable popularity of 'reels' on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Lucihub empowers brands to tell their stories from every angle through their mobile devices."

According to recent studies, people are consuming more video content than ever, spending an average of 84 minutes a day on social media and YouTube.

Often, communications teams have limited resources, short deadlines and tight budgets for video production. Traditional production companies can be costly, and the entire process from filming to final cut can take quite a long time. Lucihub addresses these challenges and delivers quality content before the hype dies.

The new mobile app allows teams to use their own smartphones to film and upload to the Lucihub cloud. The platform's professional editing team handles the rest. In hours, a professionally edited video is delivered that includes graphics, music, and company branding, eliminating the typical back and forth that often delays the traditional production process.

"We want to empower our customers to be their own storytellers and to easily create impactful communication videos using their own smartphones and Lucihub's services," added Tadayon.

Visit Lucihub.com to learn more and schedule a demo.

ABOUT LUCIHUB
Lucihub is an AI-powered video production platform and mobile app. Its service captures user-generated content from multiple collaborators and outputs professionally edited videos in hours not weeks. Lucihub combines technology and creativity to empower content creators to bring professional, timely content to market.

Media Contact:                                                                                             
Yanick Dalhouse
[email protected]com

SOURCE Lucihub

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.