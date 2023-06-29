Lucinity and Neterium Partner to Provide Real-Time Transaction and Counterparty Screening through Lucinity's FinCrime Prevention Software

News provided by

Lucinity

29 Jun, 2023, 06:55 ET

Powering Comprehensive Customer Insights through the Luci Copilot

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London, United Kingdom, June 29, 2023 – Lucinity and Neterium have announced a partnership to integrate real-time transaction and counterparty screening capabilities within Lucinity's platform, marking a new era in compliance technology.

The announcement follows Lucinity's recent launch of Luci at Money2020 in Europe, Lucinity's pioneering generative AI copilot, which now integrates seamlessly with Neterium. Luci empowers clients to conduct in-context, in-depth, and ad-hoc sanction checks and provides a comprehensive interpretation of the results. The Luci copilot is the first of its kind in the industry. With the Lucinity platform, users can natively integrate and unify all screening processes and workflows within one system.

Lucinity's clients will have access to instant screening results around the clock via Luci, a move set to significantly enhance compliance measures and deliver unparalleled benefits. FinCrime prevention professionals can also conduct a holistic search of an actor with the click of a button, including a search on Experian's databases, internet search, and any sanction matches powered by Neterium.

Lucinity is a cutting-edge SaaS platform leveraging generative AI and augmented intelligence to transform the financial industry through faster and smarter financial crime prevention. Neterium, with its unique holistic matching technology that is cloud and API native, offers over 20 years of expertise in financial crime compliance.

The partnership between Lucinity and Neterium is set to increase effectiveness and efficiency by merging top-tier screening and FinCrime prevention into a single solution. This alliance provides financial institutions with a comprehensive compliance tool, enabling them to identify high-risk individuals or entities and take swift, appropriate action. The partnership has already attracted a shared client base, underscoring the transformative potential of this collaboration.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), Founder and CEO of Lucinity, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "With the launch of the Luci copilot and our partnership with Neterium, Lucinity is pushing the boundaries of innovation in the financial crime prevention space. Our mission is to streamline FinCrime processes, empowering professionals to work more efficiently, and make faster, more informed decisions. Together, we are reshaping the industry, propelling it towards a future of unprecedented productivity."

Neterium CEO Luc Meurant added, "We are thrilled to partner with Lucinity to offer clients a comprehensive and innovative end-to-end compliance solution. This unified solution for financial crime prevention simplifies compliance, making it easier for financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements effectively and efficiently."

About Lucinity: www.lucinity.com
About Neterium: www.neterium.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838368/4141616/Lucinity_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Celina Pablo
PR and Events Manager
[email protected]
+354 792 4321

For Neterium:
Manon Loison
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
+352 621 322 062

SOURCE Lucinity

Also from this source

Lucinity and Neterium Partner to Provide Real-Time Transaction and Counterparty Screening through Lucinity's FinCrime Prevention Software

Luci le copilote : Lucinity marque le début d'une nouvelle ère de productivité dans la prévention de la criminalité financière

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.