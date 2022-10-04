Lucinity bolsters North American team with Head of Sales appointment

Industry veteran Aaron Stroud joins the global company to support the demand for innovative AML solutions

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity, an anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance software company, has appointed Aaron Stroud as the Head of its North American team.

Aaron's appointment is an important step for Lucinity as it continues to expand its global footprint. This will support the increasing demand from the North American market for Lucinity's innovative and robust compliance solutions. The Lucinity platform helps improve compliance teams' productivity and increases employee engagement.

Aaron brings 20 years of experience supporting financial services, risk, and financial crime compliance. Working for a series of high-growth technology firms, he has become a trusted resource for AML compliance professionals in the US and Canada.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), CEO and Founder of Lucinity comments: "We are thrilled to have Aaron join Lucinity to head our American division. His presence in the market is pivotal to realizing our potential and meeting the growing demand in the region."

Speaking about his new role, Aaron Stroud added: "For the last decade, compliance leaders in the United States have been talking about changing the face of AML with AI, but little has changed. I am extremely excited about Lucinity's augmented intelligence platform that creates harmony between AI and human intuition. Banks and FinTechs will be able to identify relevant risks, bring costs under control, surpass innovation goals, and provide their AML teams with a more meaningful work experience. I can't wait to put Lucinity to work for the great people and companies I know."

This announcement comes after the recent appointment of Hjörtur Líndal Stefánsson as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), joining from Amazon.

About Lucinity

Lucinity is a SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) software platform and compliance hub, on a mission to Make Money Good™ by solving productivity and efficiency issues in compliance.

Lucinity solves alert fatigue and scaling issues for financial institutions through augmented intelligence that combines purpose-built AI with human insights and expertise.

By leveraging explainable AI, the software boosts compliance productivity as the system learns from every interaction and continues to improve indefinitely. Lucinity also reduces false positives and saves time with a human-centered user interface and workflows designed for efficiency. The software's purpose-built compliance interface and visualizations put users first to create scalable, streamlined, and cost-effective compliance.

FinCrime professionals can experience how Lucinity's end-to-end AML compliance solution helps them do more with less effort through a free demo environment on https://www.lucinity.com/signup.

The company operates globally, with headquarters in Iceland. Lucinity serves customers from Tier-1 US banks to FinTechs and payments companies around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.lucinity.com.

