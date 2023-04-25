Lucintel Expects Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market to Reach $543 Million by 2027

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace industries. The fillers in the global electrically coating market is expected to reach $543.3 million with a negative CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for conductive coating in consumer electronics, rise in electromagnetic pollution, and stringent environment and EMC regulation.

In this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for conductive coating in EMI/RFI shielding application and growing demand for wearable electronics, portable computers, and television. Within this market, silver will remain the largest filler type by value and carbon black will remain the largest filler by volume. Growth in demand for ESD and antistatic coating in consumer electronics and automotive application will drive the demand for carbon black filler.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Orion Engineered Carbons, Birla Carbon, Cabot, Arkema, Nanocyl, Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, OCSiAl, Johnson Matthey, Ferro Corporation, LEONI, DOWA Electronics are among the major companies in the fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market by product type, application, polymer type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Fillers in the Global Electrically Conductive Coating Market"

For any questions related to fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market or related fillers in the global electrically conductive coating companies, fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market size, fillers in the global electrically conductive coating market share, market size and market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: [email protected].

Related Reports:

If you wish to deep dive on some other segments of the additives and fillers market, then look into below relevant reports from Lucintel.

Conductive Filler Market

Pharmaceutical Fillers Market

Carbon Black Market

Masterbatch Market

Battery Additive Market

About Lucintel

Lucintel one of the premier global market research and management consulting firm, offering solutions for your growth through game changer ideas through robust market & unmet need analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years.

Contact Us

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel, Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel. 972.636.5056

SOURCE Lucintel