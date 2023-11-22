Lucio N. Gordan, MD is Lead Author of First Real-World Study Comparing Preferred Treatments for Multiple Myeloma

News provided by

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

22 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

Findings Help to Inform Selection of Optimal First-Line Treatment  

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical oncologist Lucio N. Gordan MD, president and managing physician of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), is lead author of the first real-world study comparing the two preferred regimens recommended for the primary treatment of non-transplant patients with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma, published recently in Science Direct. Results of the study to assess optimal clinical treatment strategies were reported in the article entitled, "Progression-Free Survival of Daratumumab (DRd) Versus Bortezomib Triplet Combination With Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone (VRd) in Transplant Ineligible Patients (TIE) With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM): TAURUS Chart Review Study."

Continue Reading
Lucio N. Gordan, MD is first author for the TAURUS study, the first of its kind to compare two preferred regimens recommended for first-line treatment of multiple myeloma.
Lucio N. Gordan, MD is first author for the TAURUS study, the first of its kind to compare two preferred regimens recommended for first-line treatment of multiple myeloma.

Approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration, VRd (approved in 2017) and DRd (approved in 2019), are the only preferred regimens recommended by the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for the primary treatment of this patient population. However, previous to the TAURUS study, no direct head-to-head clinical trial had been conducted to compare the efficacy of the two regimens.

Conducted at nine sites across the U.S., inclusive of large academic and community-based centers, the study compared progression-free survival (PFS) among 178 patients ages 65 and above receiving DRd or VRd as first-line treatment (1L) in similar clinical settings.

As reported by Dr. Gordan and his co-authors, the findings "… show that TIE NDMM patients treated with DRd as 1L treatment had a lower risk of disease progression or death (14.5%) compared to patients treated with VRd (28.2%)." In summary, the authors stated: "These findings add to the growing body of evidence showing superiority of DRd vs. VRd as 1L treatment for TIE NDMM patients."

Multiple myeloma affects white plasma in the bone marrow. Cancerous tumors can weaken the body's immune system, damage bones and lead to end-organ damage. MM is the second most common hematologic malignancy in the U.S. Two thirds of newly diagnosed patients are 65 years or older. There is no cure; the median age at death is 75 years.

To access the study in Science Direct:  https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2152265023015501

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Also from this source

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians Contribute to Immunotherapy Treatment Advances at Global Meeting

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians Contribute to Immunotherapy Treatment Advances at Global Meeting

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) physicians will present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting this week in...
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Launches Advanced Cellular Therapy Program to Treat Recurring Blood Cancers

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Launches Advanced Cellular Therapy Program to Treat Recurring Blood Cancers

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is now offering an advanced maintenance therapy program that slows the progression of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.