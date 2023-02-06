Lucius Partners Announces the Addition of Centaur Bio, Inc. to the Portfolio

Centaur's precision medicine technology, licensed from Duke University School of Medicine, transports difficult to deliver agents across the blood brain barrier.

Multiple Oncology and CNS indications; first IND expected to be open in Q2 of 2023.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucius Partners, LLC announced the addition of Centaur Bio, Inc. to the company's portfolio. Centaur's novel technology was originally developed by researchers in the Department of Neurosurgery at Duke University, led by Dr. John H. Sampson, the Robert H. and Gloria Wilkins Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery. This novel technology facilitates transport of therapeutics to any tissue of interest, including the brain, potentially generating improved treatments for solid tumors and CNS disorders.

For many drugs and diagnostic agents, no readily available method permits effective access to certain privileged areas of the body. The first application of Centaur's precision medicine technology is BRiTE (Brain Bispecific T Cell Engager). BRiTE focuses on the transport of difficult to deliver T cell targeting agents across the blood brain barrier allowing access to the immunoprivileged brain. BRiTE is a translatable method to specifically target malignant glioma using a tumor-specific, fully human bispecific antibody that redirects patients' own T cells to recognize and destroy tumor cells. The lead product, CBRX-101, a proprietary EGFRvIII x CD3 BRiTE, can eliminate malignant glioma tumors in a variety of aggressive preclinical orthotopic tumor models. The first IND for CBRX-101 is expected to open in 2023.

"We are thrilled to join forces with world class teams at the Duke University School of Medicine and Lucius Partners to further the translation of preclinical proof of concept results in malignant glioma to human trials," said Michael Roberts, PhD., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Centaur Bio. "Our ambition is to ultimately make a meaningful and sustained impact in the treatment of patients with cancer."

Managing Partner of Laidlaw & Company and Founding Partner of Lucius, James Ahern, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Centaur to the Lucius family of companies; we see their technology as a potential game changer in cancer and CNS disorders. Centaur continues our legacy of partnership with world class entrepreneurs who develop technologies from elite university foundations."

About Centaur Bio, Inc.

Centaur Bio, Inc., a Delaware corporation founded in 2021 is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products utilizing Duke University School of Medicine's novel technology that enhances the delivery of drugs and other compounds to the brain and other tissues for a variety of indications, including in oncology and central nervous system diseases. Centaur holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology from Duke. For more information, please visit http://www.centaurbio.com.

About Lucius Partners, LLC

Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BRiTE technology, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Centaur's current expectations and various assumptions. Centaur believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Centaur may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and any Centaur filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Centaur's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Centaur cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Centaur does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Patrick Gallagher

Managing Partner

Lucius Partners, LLC

[email protected]

Matthew Duffy

Managing Partner

Lucius Partners, LLC

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1846494/Lucius_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lucius Partners