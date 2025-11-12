LUCKY ENERGY SECURES $25M SERIES B TO POWER NATIONAL EXPANSION AND FUEL THE FUTURE OF ENERGY DRINKS

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Energy , one of the fastest-growing energy beverage brands in the U.S., announced today that it has successfully closed an oversubscribed $25 million Series B funding round, led by Paine Schwartz Partners . The round also saw continued support from existing investors, along with new backers including North Fifth Services, LLC, Sequel , and Joyance Partners , among others.

Lucky Energy Cans Richard Laver, founder and CEO of Lucky Energy

This investment highlights growing investor confidence in the rapidly expanding clean-energy beverage market, one of the fastest-growing segments in the $100 billion energy drink industry.

This new funding will fuel Lucky Energy's nationwide growth, including expanding its retail presence, strengthening national and regional partnerships, increasing marketing efforts, and expanding its team as it continues to scale to meet rising consumer demand. The company also welcomed two Paine Schwartz Partners Operating Directors to its Board of Directors: James Brennan, founder and CEO of ENlightened Brand Ventures, and Bob DeBorde, Chairman of Suja Life and Promix Nutrition, bringing decades of experience building category leaders. With longtime board member Dan Ginsberg, former CEO of Red Bull North America, they form a best-in-class leadership team driving Lucky Energy's expansion.

Founded with the mission to create energy drinks that are cleaner, simpler, and healthier, Lucky Energy offers a refreshing, functional energy drink made with just five ingredients- containing 0 sugar, 0 calories, and no artificial additives. The brand has quickly become a favorite among consumers seeking sustained, feel-good energy without the crash.

This funding follows the viral sellout launch of Lucky Energy's Black Label line, available exclusively on its website. Building on the momentum of its award-winning flavors, the brand has seen breakout growth in 2025. It is now available in over 15,000 retail locations nationwide, with plans to expand into Walmart, Sheetz, and Cumberland Farms stores across the country in December. With sales on track to double year-over-year, Lucky Energy is poised to bring its clean energy mission to even more consumers.

"Lucky Energy is redefining what consumers expect from energy drinks," said Bob DeBorde. "By combining great taste with clean, functional ingredients, the brand is positioned to lead the next wave of growth in the category."

"Every now and again, a brand has an incredible story to tell. We, at Paine Schwartz Partners, think Richard's and the story behind Lucky is one of the greatest of all time," said James Brennan.

"Lucky Energy was born from two core beliefs: that people deserve a cleaner, simpler energy drink they can feel genuinely good about and that life is too short not to go all in on your biggest dreams. James Brennan launched Suja around the same time I started Kate Farms, and both brands went on to achieve extraordinary success. To now partner with James, along with Bob DeBorde, whose experience as SVP of US Sales & Operations at Coca-Cola and CEO of Suja brings unmatched expertise, is a full-circle moment and an incredible honor. Lucky Energy is one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in America, and we're just getting started. We're building a modern energy powerhouse, and our ambition is as bold as the people who drink Lucky," said Richard Laver, Founder & CEO, Lucky Energy.

For more information, visit LuckyBevCo.com, check the store locator, and follow @LuckyEnergyOfficial on Instagram and @LuckyEnergy on TikTok.

About Lucky Energy

Lucky Energy is a simpler, better-for-you energy drink for those who believe success is built, not found. Founded by serial beverage visionary Richard Laver, Lucky Energy elevates performance with clean ingredients, bold natural flavor, and 33% fewer ingredients than traditional energy drinks. Each can is powered by a proprietary blend of 5 super-ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, formulated to sharpen focus, boost endurance, and sustain drive. With 0 sugar, 0 calories, and 0 artificial additives, Lucky Energy fuels the athletes, creators, and everyday achievers who make their own luck—one intentional move at a time.

Lucky Energy is available online at LuckyBevCo.com, TikTok Shops, Amazon, and in more than 15,000 retail locations nationwide, including leading retailers in the Boston area such as Shaw's and Star Market.

For press inquiries, please contact Valeria Carrasco directly at [email protected]

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company