TV Personality Brittany Cartwright and Lucky Energy Drink Debut "Lucky Farms"

Because let's be honest: modern dating is basically a full-body shiver. Men who slurp soup? Ick. Men who take mid-day naps like they're auditioning for a mattress commercial? Ick. A grown man with a finsta? Double ick. Lucky Farms is Brittany's antidote, a place where the men are free-range, the red flags stay outside the fence, and you don't have to be lucky to find a decent guy. You just have to visit Lucky Farms.

The partnership marks Brittany's first major campaign following her very public exit from an ick-adjacent relationship. Her fans know she's in her "new era," and Lucky Energy is here to fuel it.

"Lucky Farms is where we send all the ick: bad dates, weird habits, and those energy drinks with more chemicals than flavor. Lucky Energy keeps it clean and ick-free, so saying yes to building this world together was easy," said Brittany Cartwright.

To celebrate the launch, Lucky Energy is introducing a new limited-edition flavor inspired by Brittany's Kentucky roots: Rawt in Hail Strawberry Lemonade. Sweet, tart, and a little bit fiery, it's the perfect sip for anyone who's ever muttered "rawt in hail" under their breath after their partner does something aggressively icky.

"It's no secret that some energy drinks carry the same 'ick factor' people talk about in today's dating world," said Hamid Saify, CMO of Lucky Energy. "Lucky Energy sets a higher standard. With 33 percent fewer ingredients, we offer a cleaner, simpler, genuinely great-tasting option for those choosing to leave the ick behind."

With women calling out the ick in real time, a trend that has taken over TikTok and reshaped how people talk about dating standards, Lucky Energy fits right into the moment. It's a nontraditional energy drink that doesn't act icky, taste icky, or list ingredients that feel icky. In a sea of red flags, Lucky Energy is the rare green one.

In a space that has historically been exclusionary and narrowly defined, Lucky Energy offers a more inclusive approach. It sits at the intersection of lifestyle and performance, delivering clean, functional energy that meets people where they actually are, without the ick, the attitude, or the artificial clutter.

Lucky Farms content will roll out across social and digital all season long, including Brittany's official tour of the ick-free grounds, her top icks list, and a tongue-in-cheek guide to spotting red flags in both men and energy drinks.

Lucky Farms welcomes all visitors, especially those ready to raise their standards, enjoy something clean, and finally kick the ick. No naps, no soup slurping, no finstas. No exceptions.

About Lucky Energy

Lucky Energy is a simpler, better-for-you energy drink for those who believe success is built, not found. Founded by serial beverage visionary Richard Laver, Lucky Energy elevates performance with clean ingredients, bold natural flavor, and 33% fewer ingredients than traditional energy drinks. Each can is powered by a proprietary blend of 5 super-ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, formulated to sharpen focus, boost endurance, and sustain drive. With 0 sugar, 0 calories, and 0 artificial additives, Lucky Energy fuels the athletes, creators, and everyday achievers who make their own luck—one intentional move at a time.

Lucky Energy is available online at LuckyBevCo.com, on TikTok Shops, Amazon, and in over 15,000 retail locations nationwide.

