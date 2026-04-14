Lucky Energy Takes Energy Gummies into Retail Following Strong DTC Debut

Launching in Sheetz this June and Walmart this August, the expansion marks Lucky Energy's next phase of growth beyond beverages.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Energy is entering retail with its energy gummies following a strong direct-to-consumer debut earlier this year, with launches at Sheetz this June and Walmart this August. The move reflects growing demand for flexible, on-the-go energy as consumers look beyond traditional beverages, with gummies gaining traction as a portable, low-lift way to access cleaner energy, part of a broader shift driving the global gummy supplements market, which is projected to exceed $25 billion by 2028.

LUCKY ENERGY GUMMIES

Lucky Energy's gummies feature its best-selling beverage flavors—Son of a Peach, Red Ryder Punch, and Bodacious Berry—delivering a familiar taste in a compact, portable format suited for moments when drinks are less practical, from gym bags and festivals to travel.

Each serving delivers 128 mg of caffeine, along with a simple, functional blend of maca, ginseng, beta-alanine, L-theanine, and taurine, formulated to support more balanced, sustained energy. By pairing caffeine with L-theanine, the gummies are designed to provide a smoother experience without the spikes often associated with traditional stimulant-heavy products.

"This expansion reflects both strong consumer demand and growing retailer confidence in the brand," said Richard Laver, Founder and CEO of Lucky Energy. "Energy is no longer defined by a single product or occasion. Consumers are looking for cleaner ingredients and formats that move with them. Gummies allow us to meet that demand in a more accessible, portable way across multiple use occasions. Entering retail is a natural next step as we continue to scale the brand."

With 7g of fiber per serving, Lucky Energy Gummies also introduce digestive support into the energy space, an uncommon addition that brings together energy, focus, and gut support in a single, portable format.

The retail rollout begins with Sheetz (800 stores), where Lucky Energy Gummies will debut as a first-of-its-kind energy gummy offering, followed by a national launch at Walmart later this summer. This move marks Lucky Energy's continued growth beyond beverages as it builds a multi-format energy platform. The gummies are currently available direct-to-consumer via LuckyBevCo.com.

About Lucky Energy

Lucky Energy is a simpler, better-for-you energy platform built to empower people to seize the day. Founded by serial entrepreneur Richard Laver, the brand delivers clean energy through functional ingredients, zero sugar, zero calories, and no artificial additives. Lucky Energy is available online at LuckyBevCo.com, on TikTok Shop and Amazon, and in over 15,000 retail locations nationwide.

Media Contact:

Valeria Carrasco

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucky Beverage Company