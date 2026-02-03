Lucky Energy Kicks Off Breakout Year With H-E-B and EG America Expansion and New Executive Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Energy is kicking off a breakout year, driven by accelerated national growth, expanded availability with H-E-B and EG America , and key executive leadership appointments.

This month, Lucky Energy is rolling out to 218 H-E-B stores across Texas, where the brand will be merchandised in the Healthy Living Section. The assortment includes five flavors—OG Luck, Red Ryder, Tropical Thrill, Watermelon Candy, and Bodacious Berry—bringing Lucky Energy's cleaner, balanced approach to energy to one of the country's most influential regional grocers.

Lucky Energy Flavours

In March, Lucky Energy expands nationwide through EG America, the fifth-largest convenience-store operator in the U.S., with locations across 31 states. The rollout includes banners such as Cumberland Farms, BP, Marathon, Phillips 66, Fastrac, KwikShop, Loaf 'N Jug, and Tom Thumb, with a curated lineup of OG Luck, Red Ryder, Son of a Peach, and Watermelon Candy now available in high-traffic convenience locations.

As demand grows for cleaner, functional energy and the global energy drinks market approaches $100 billion, Lucky Energy is carving out a distinct position in simpler, better-for-you energy without the crash.

As part of its broader growth strategy, Lucky Energy has also expanded beyond beverages with the launch of Lucky Energy Gummies, the brand's first innovation outside of the drinks category. The gummies extend Lucky Energy's reach into new everyday energy occasions, offering a portable format designed to complement, rather than replace, the brand's beverage lineup.

"Lucky Energy is entering a pivotal chapter of growth," said Richard Laver, Founder and CEO of Lucky Energy. "We've built a strong foundation, proven velocity with key retail partners, and earned consumer trust. With the right leadership in place, we're focused on scaling with discipline while continuing to evolve how energy shows up in people's everyday lives."

To support this next phase of growth, Lucky Energy has expanded its executive leadership team with three senior hires across commercial, sales, and distribution.

Ray Faust, Chief Commercial Officer , joins Lucky Energy after holding senior leadership roles at OLIPOP, HEINEKEN USA, and Coca-Cola Refreshments , where he helped scale brands through national retail expansion and disciplined go-to-market execution.

, joins Lucky Energy after holding senior leadership roles at and , where he helped scale brands through national retail expansion and disciplined go-to-market execution. Dan Zacka, Senior Vice President of Sales , brings national account experience from Red Bull and Congo Brands and will focus on expanding distribution, strengthening retail performance, and driving velocity across key channels.

, brings national account experience from and will focus on expanding distribution, strengthening retail performance, and driving velocity across key channels. Steve VanWettering, Senior Vice President of Distribution, also joins from Congo Brands and will lead national DSD and wholesale execution to support consistent in-store performance as the brand continues to grow.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Richard Laver , Lucky Energy is rooted in the belief that success is created through persistence, not shortcuts—a mindset shaped by Laver's personal journey from surviving the crash of Delta Flight 191 to building Kate Farms , later acquired by Danone. Today, Lucky Energy continues to scale its retail footprint while building a modern energy platform designed to empower people to seize the day with steady, everyday performance.

For more information, visit LuckyBevCo.com, use the store locator, and follow @LuckyEnergyOfficial on Instagram and @LuckyEnergy on TikTok.

About Lucky Energy

Lucky Energy is a simpler, better-for-you energy platform built to empower people to seize the day. Founded by serial entrepreneur Richard Laver, Lucky Energy delivers clean ingredients, bold natural flavors, and balanced performance—without sugar, calories, or artificial additives. Available online at LuckyBevCo.com, TikTok Shop, Amazon, and in over 15,000 retail locations nationwide, Lucky Energy fuels athletes, creators, and everyday achievers who believe success is built, not found.

