Lucky Strike Entertainment Marks the Penny's Retirement with One-Day-Only Deals Nationwide

On January 25, guests can celebrate with penny-priced bowling and special Family Entertainment Center offers nationwide

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Strike Entertainment, one of the world's premier owner-operators of location-based entertainment destinations - including AMF , Bowlero , Lucky Strike , Boomers Parks , Castle Park , and Visalia Adventure Park - is inviting guests to celebrate a piece of American history with the Penny Retirement Party on January 25, 2026. For one day only, participating bowling centers nationwide will offer special penny-priced discounts, including buy two games of bowling and get the third for just a penny, while select Family Entertainment Center locations will offer a 16 oz. ICEE for just one penny with the purchase of an Unlimited Attractions Pass.

Following the U.S. Mint's announcement that the penny will be retired this year, Lucky Strike Entertainment is turning the moment into a nationwide celebration, giving guests a reason to gather for affordable and unforgettable experiences at dynamic locations across both bowling centers and Family Entertainment Centers. These one-day-only exclusive offers are designed to celebrate the penny for one last day in a fun way before it's gone.

First minted in 1793, the penny has lived in pockets, piggy banks, and childhood memories for generations, much like bowling and classic family entertainment have anchored weekends, birthdays, and friendly competition for more than a century. By pairing this historic milestone with penny-priced fun, Lucky Strike Entertainment destinations are honoring the coin's legacy while celebrating timeless moments.

"With the U.S. Mint retiring the penny this year, we saw an opportunity to create a nationwide initiative that puts these coins to good use while bringing people together. The Penny Retirement Party is our way of bringing guests a simple deal coupled with a fun experience that honors the currency's longstanding presence in American history" said Katie Warner, Chief Marketing Officer, Lucky Strike Entertainment.

The Penny Retirement Party is part of Lucky Strike Entertainment's ongoing mission to provide engaging experiences that continue to bring generations together. From vibrant bowling lanes to buzzing arcades and attractions, guests can make the most of their pennies while enjoying a day rooted in fun and connection.

For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment destinations near you, please visit LuckyStrikeEnt.com , AMF.com , Bowlero.com , Boomersparks.com , Castlepark.com or Adventurepark.com .

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world's premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling, amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit LuckyStrikeEnt.com .

