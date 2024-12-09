Lucky Winner Hits Record Slot Jackpot of $2,856,079 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Largest Jackpot Awarded on Dragon Link™ by Aristocrat Gaming™ With Mega Win on Bet of $250

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A lucky winner from Plantation, Fla. hit a record progressive jackpot on the Dragon Link slot machine by Aristocrat Gaming. The $2,856,079 jackpot was won with a $250 bet at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. This marks the 7th time the game has hit in excess of $1 million since January 2024.

The $1 Million Dragon Link™ by Aristocrat Gaming jackpot in the casino's high-limit slots area, started at $1 million and increased independently from other Dragon Link slots at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and elsewhere.

The $2,856,079 jackpot is a record in Aristocrat Gaming history and is one of the largest Seminole Gaming slot payouts of all time. The largest wide area progressive jackpot at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood hit in 2020 for $3.8 million.

"It's exciting to see a life-changing jackpot win," said David Hoenemeyer, Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming. "Our players love Dragon Link and today's win is one for the record books. Congratulations to the lucky winner."

"Not only is this a historic win for the lucky player, but also a historic win for Dragon Link and Aristocrat Gaming," said Kurt Gissane, Chief Revenue Officer for Aristocrat Gaming. "The team at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood has been incredible to work with, and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with them."

Since its introduction at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in June 2021, the $1 Million Dragon Link has been a crowd favorite for its high-denomination format. The popular slot machine has a $1 denomination and a minimum bet of $25, with a maximum bet of $2,500. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood was the first location in the world to feature the $1 Million Dragon Link slot.

To date in 2024, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood has paid out more than $1 billion in jackpots to more than 500,000 lucky winners.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com. Follow Aristocrat Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,500 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room. In 2023, the casino launched live craps, roulette and retail sports betting, offering 10 craps tables, 20 roulette tables, and sports betting locations including both electronic kiosks and kiosks with live sports betting agents. Introducing the new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world's great gaming destinations. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 3 and No. 5 worldwide in 2023 gross revenue for Pollstar Magazine and Billboard respectively, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: @HardRockHolly, X: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

