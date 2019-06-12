Lucosky Brookman and OTC Markets Host Webinar: Navigating Your Way To The Established Public Markets on OTCQX and OTCQB - June 12, 2019, 11 AM EDT

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTCQX Sponsor, Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, and OTC Markets welcome you to join a webinar to help your company learn how to upgrade your company's trading platform to one of OTC Market's premium markets.

Listen in as Managing Partner Joseph Lucosky and Lawrence Metelitsa discuss the onboarding process to get your company to comply and become eligible to be quoted on an Established Public Market. Choosing to trade on the OTCQX or OTCQB markets allows you to access new capital and to enhance your commitment to investors.

Register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1190823169047790338

The agenda will include a discussion addressing a comparison between the Pink, OTCQB and OTCQX Markets, regulatory requirements to trade on OTCQB and OTCQX, and general market updates.

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. The Firm provides a broad range of legal services within each of its Corporate, Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, Business Planning & Start-Up, and Litigation & Arbitration practice areas.

CONTACT

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732 395-4400

Facsimile: 732 395-4401

Email: info@lucbro.com

Web: www.lucbro.com

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING

This press release may be considered advertising under the rules of some states. Prior results cannot and do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

SOURCE Lucosky Brookman LLP

Related Links

http://www.lucbro.com

