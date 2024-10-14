Lucosky Brookman LLP Expands White Collar Defense and Regulatory Practice with Addition of Former Federal and New York City Prosecutor Evan Gotlob

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a leading entrepreneurial and business-focused law firm, is thrilled to announce the addition of Evan Gotlob as a Partner in the firm's White Collar and Regulatory Practice Group. Mr. Gotlob brings a wealth of experience in government investigations, enforcement actions, and white-collar criminal defense, specializing in financial crimes, securities fraud, and corporate compliance. With his extensive background in both public service and private practice, Mr. Gotlob is well-positioned to provide comprehensive legal guidance to clients navigating the complexities of regulatory scrutiny and financial crime investigations.

Mr. Gotlob's extensive experience includes his recent role as a Partner at Saul Ewing LLP and almost 15 years working as both an Assistant U.S. Attorney and an Assistant District Attorney, wherein he led efforts to combat microcap fraud, collaborating closely with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). His work earned him the Director's Award for Outstanding Performance by an Assistant U.S. Attorney, given by the Department of Justice in 2020.

Mr. Gotlob has successfully prosecuted and defended a host of complex white-collar crimes in his career - including more than 250 cases. His expertise in navigating complex governmental investigations is a valuable asset to Lucosky Brookman's clients, particularly in matters involving the SEC, DOJ, PCAOB and FINRA, and state Attorney General Offices. Mr. Gotlob's understanding of financial markets and his strategic no nonsense approach to resolving regulatory issues will be instrumental in expanding the firm's capabilities in white-collar defense.

Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, commented on Mr. Gotlob's addition: "We are excited to welcome Evan to the firm. His experience as a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, along with his work in collaboration with the SEC and DOJ, specifically with respect to microcap and emerging growth companies, provides our clients with a distinct advantage in navigating intricate government investigations. Evan's skill set significantly strengthens our capacity to provide sophisticated white-collar defense services. His first hand insights into the regulatory world and his commitment to problem solving with an eye to results will without a doubt enhance our ability to deliver successful outcomes in complex white collar and other regulatory matters."

Mr. Gotlob has prosecuted numerous high-profile white-collar crimes during his tenure as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, including cases involving securities fraud, financial crimes, and corruption. In private practice, he has defended individuals and corporations facing significant regulatory scrutiny, ensuring that his clients are equipped with the best possible defense strategies. His unique background in both prosecution and defense equips clients with strategic insights that are essential for addressing complex government and internal investigations. Mr. Gotlob's ability to anticipate potential challenges and proactively develop solutions helps clients mitigate risks and achieve favorable resolutions.

"Joining Lucosky Brookman presents an exciting opportunity to expand my practice and collaborate with a firm that is known for its robust corporate and litigation capabilities, specifically in the microcap and emerging growth space," said Mr. Gotlob. "My work in microcap fraud enforcement, and my joint efforts with the SEC and DOJ, have reinforced the importance of strategic advocacy and proactive compliance. I look forward to utilizing my experience to help Lucosky Brookman's clients effectively navigate regulatory challenges and solve problems. The firm's commitment to being "relationship focused and results driven" aligns perfectly with my approach to serving clients at a high level, and I am eager to contribute to the continued growth and success of our white-collar and regulatory practice."

In addition to his white-collar defense work, Mr. Gotlob advises clients on internal corporate investigations, compliance issues, and trial strategies. His extensive experience across various financial crime matters positions Lucosky Brookman to provide comprehensive legal solutions to clients facing multifaceted regulatory and criminal challenges. Mr. Gotlob's expertise in managing sensitive corporate investigations, including those involving tax, securities, and mortgage fraud, will be invaluable to clients seeking to maintain compliance and avoid government scrutiny. His ability to provide practical, strategic advice ensures that clients are well-prepared to handle even the most complex regulatory issues.

Lucosky Brookman LLP is a leading entrepreneurial and business-focused law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, with offices and attorneys across the country. The firm serves both domestic and international clients with a business-minded and results-driven approach to legal services. Lucosky Brookman's comprehensive practice areas include corporate and securities law, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and private equity, capital markets, secured and unsecured lending transactions, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, intellectual property, insurance coverage and defense, employment law, and general corporate matters. Lucosky Brookman provides strategic counsel on sophisticated transactions, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution, making it a trusted partner for businesses at all stages, from startups to established companies, as they navigate today's complex legal and commercial landscapes.

