Lucosky Brookman LLP Further Expands Corporate and Real Estate Practice Groups with Addition of Michael Krueger as Partner

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a leading corporate and litigation law firm, is excited to announce the addition of Michael Krueger as a Partner in its Corporate and Real Estate Practice Groups. Mr. Krueger brings over a decade of extensive experience in corporate and real estate law, enhancing the firm's capabilities in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, real estate finance and development, and business transactions.

Mr. Krueger has built a distinguished career representing a diverse clientele, including professional athletes, high-net-worth individuals, real estate developers, SaaS companies, and startups. His comprehensive expertise and strategic insights have earned him a reputation for efficiently solving complex legal problems.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to Lucosky Brookman," said Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of the firm. "His extensive background and proven ability to navigate intricate legal challenges align perfectly with our commitment to serve our clients at the highest level. Mike's addition will significantly enhance our firm's capabilities, particularly in serving our clients on the West Coast."

Mr. Krueger's expertise extends beyond transactional work to encompass a robust background in corporate governance. He has advised clients on a wide range of compliance issues, including regulatory adherence, internal policy development, and risk management. His strategic guidance ensures that clients are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of today's business environment, from maintaining compliance with evolving federal and state regulations to implementing best practices in corporate governance.

In the realm of real estate, Mr. Krueger has represented sponsors and developers throughout the entire development process, from raw land acquisition and entitlement to construction debt, stabilization debt, and sale. His deep understanding of the real estate industry, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, enables him to provide clients with practical, results-driven counsel.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Lucosky Brookman and contribute to the firm's ongoing success," said Michael Krueger. "Lucosky Brookman's client-focused and proactive approach to practicing law resonates with my own values and dedication to my clients. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and leveraging my experience to help our clients achieve their goals."

Lucosky Brookman LLP is committed to expanding its reach and expertise, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of legal counsel and representation. The addition of Michael Krueger as a Partner exemplifies the firm's dedication to growth and excellence in the legal field and beyond.

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate and litigation law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with offices and attorneys across the country, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense matters. Lucosky Brookman provides a broad range of legal services within each of its corporate, securities, mergers & acquisitions, banking & finance, litigation & arbitration, white collar & regulatory, insurance coverage & defense, employment, and intellectual property practice areas.

