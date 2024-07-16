Lucosky Brookman LLP Further Expands in Texas with Houston-based Commercial Litigation and Insurance Coverage and Defense Partner, Martin Sadler

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, one of the nation's leading entrepreneurial and business law firms, is pleased to announce the addition of Martin Sadler as a Partner in the firm's Commercial Litigation and Insurance Coverage and Defense Practice Groups. Based in Houston, Texas, Mr. Sadler brings decades of real world experience and successful results in insurance litigation to the firm, with a specialization in first-party property insurance coverage, bad faith claims, and catastrophe litigation, managing both commercial and residential cases involving hurricane, wind, and hail losses, among others.

Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, shared his enthusiasm about Mr. Sadler joining the firm: "We are excited to welcome Marty as we grow our Firm's capabilities in Texas and continue to build a world-class national insurance coverage and defense practice from coast to coast. Marty's client-centered approach and dedication to achieving exceptional results align perfectly with our firm's mission statement "Relationship Focused, Results Driven". The addition of Marty as a partner strengthens both of Commercial Litigation and our Insurance Coverage and Defense Practice Groups, allowing us to further serve clients at the highest levels throughout Texas and across the country."

Throughout his career, Mr. Sadler has proven his expertise in managing complex loss scenarios for insurance clients, including business interruption and delay claims. His expertise extends to various policies, such as builder's risk, boiler and machinery, commercial general liability, commercial and individual automobile, and coverage for rarities and collectibles. Marty has experience handling claims involving limitations or exclusions related to "other insurance," pollution, products-completed operations, preexisting conditions, temperature and humidity, faulty workmanship, professional liability, and latent defects.

Mr. Sadler expressed his excitement about joining Lucosky Brookman: "I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and driven firm. Lucosky Brookman's reputation for excellence and results driven approach resonates deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team of attorneys and continuing to provide exceptional legal services to our clients."

In addition to his insurance litigation expertise, Mr. Sadler has provided litigation services in general litigation, product liability, personal injury, wrongful death, and corporate and commercial law matters. He has also been retained as an expert witness on attorneys' fees, claim handling, and coverage issues in numerous cases in Texas state courts and the federal district courts, which includes written reports, deposition testimony, and consulting. Additionally, Mr. Sadler has been retained as an appraiser or arbitrator in multiple large commercial property insurance disputes.

"Joining Lucosky Brookman is a significant milestone in my career. I am excited to be part of a firm that prioritizes deep relationships and a result-driven approach," Mr. Sadler added.

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate and litigation law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with offices and attorneys across the country, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, intellectual property, and insurance coverage and defense matters. Lucosky Brookman provides a broad range of legal services within each of its corporate, securities, mergers & acquisitions, banking & finance, litigation & arbitration, white collar & regulatory, insurance coverage & defense, employment, and intellectual property practice areas.

