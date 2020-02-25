Lucosky Brookman LLP Successfully Represents Long-Time Client, Duos Technologies Group, Inc., in Uplisting to NASDAQ and Public Offering of $8,100,000

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, proudly announces that it has successfully represented its client, Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) ("Duos" or the "Company"), in connection with the Company's uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Markets and the closing of the Company's underwritten public offering of 1,350,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $6.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,100,000. The common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol DUOT on February 13, 2020.

Lucosky Brookman acted as lead outside securities counsel to Duos. ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and The Benchmark Company acted as co-manager for the offering.

Lucosky Brookman was invited to join its client at the NASDAQ opening bell ringing ceremony in New York on February 21, 2020. Chief Executive Officer of Duos, Gianni Arcaini stated, "This ceremony represents the culmination of many years of hard work, focus, and determination from our collective Duos team. We appreciate the support of our employees, partners, customers and shareholders who have all contributed to making our Nasdaq listing a reality. We will look to leverage our elevated profile into continued growth and success as a nationally listed company in the months ahead."

Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, Joseph Lucosky remarked, "It is with great pride that the Firm was able to once again ring the NASDAQ opening bell — this time with long-time client Duos Technologies Group, Inc. This bell ringing ceremony in particular is very fitting because, as we embark on the beginning of our 10th year as a law firm, the Duos transaction truly exemplifies the spirit and character of what we do every day and what we as a Firm are known for in the marketplace – hard work, creativity and persistence."

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. The firm provides a broad range of legal services within each of its Corporate, Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, Business Planning & Start-Up, Insurance Coverage & Defense, Real Estate, and Litigation & Arbitration practice areas.

