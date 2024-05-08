Lucosky Brookman LLP Welcomes Attorney Jean-Marc Zimmerman as Partner in Intellectual Property Practice Group

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP, a leading corporate and litigation law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jean-Marc Zimmerman as a Partner in the firm's Intellectual Property Practice Group. Bringing over three decades of legal experience, Mr. Zimmerman joins the team, elevating the firm's expertise in intellectual property law and complex commercial litigation.

Mr. Zimmerman provides transactional and litigation services to a diverse group of clients, spanning from startups to small public companies. In addition, his strategic counsel is instrumental in guiding clients through the intricacies of intellectual property law, safeguarding their valuable assets and optimize opportunities.

Mr. Zimmerman boasts a rich history of securing favorable outcomes for clients in numerous cases across federal and state courts. His determination and thorough preparation have resulted in substantial awards and settlements, particularly in patent litigation involving computer software applications against major companies in the banking and technology sectors.

Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP, expressed his excitement about Mr. Zimmerman's addition to the firm, stating, "We are very excited to welcome Jean-Marc Zimmerman to our team. His track record and extensive expertise in intellectual property law will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve our clients at the highest level. Jean-Marc's addition to the firm highlights our commitment to attracting the finest talents in the legal profession."

Sharing his enthusiasm about joining Lucosky Brookman LLP, Mr. Zimmerman remarked, "I am thrilled to be part of such a vibrant firm. Lucosky Brookman's dedication to excellence and client-focused approach perfectly align with my own principles. I am looking forward to collaborating with the exceptional team here and contributing to the firm's ongoing success in the intellectual property arena and beyond. I am particularly excited to make use of the firm's extraordinary success in securing financing so that we can help technology companies and inventors grow their businesses."

Mr. Zimmerman's arrival at Lucosky Brookman LLP comes at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the firm's substantial growth across various practice areas. His expertise will be highly in demand when it comes to serving clients across diverse industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and beyond. With Mr. Zimmerman's extensive capabilities, the firm is well-positioned to deliver unparalleled strategic guidance to clients seeking to protect and optimize the value of their intellectual property assets.

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate and litigation law firm headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with offices and attorneys across the country, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, general corporate matters, complex commercial litigation, securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, intellectual property, and insurance coverage and defense matters. Lucosky Brookman provides a broad range of legal services within each of its corporate, securities, mergers & acquisitions, banking & finance, litigation & arbitration, white collar & regulatory, insurance coverage & defense, employment, and intellectual property practice areas.

