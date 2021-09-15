Lucyd Eyewear Signs WNBA Star Monique Billings as Brand Ambassador

While at UCLA, during her senior season, Billings led the Pac-12 in rebounds, double-doubles, and offensive rebounds. She started 34 of 35 games for the Bruins, who reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999. Billings was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Dream in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

"To be consistently active, fashion-forward, and up to date with the hottest high-tech trends; lifestyle enhancing products simply fit my overall persona. Lucyd Bluetooth glasses stood out from the rest and provided a true upgrade to my everyday glasses because they offered the fly style, functionality even while I'm working out and on the go." said Monique Billings. "I'm excited to become a part of the Lucyd experience as a brand ambassador and look forward to introducing this eyewear and tech-infused goodness to my audiences worldwide," said Monique.

Harrison Gross, CEO Lucyd Eyewear said, "Monique brings clear star power and a positive image that transcends across sports and fashion; both speak to our hands-free lifestyle focus and designer-like styles. The team at Lucyd Eyewear is extremely excited to have Monique in attendance while we introduce our innovative product and new styles at the Vision Expo West this month."

About Lucyd and Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Lucyd's mission is to Upgrade your Eyewear® with advanced ergonomic frames that are easy to use, fun to wear, and help you stay safely connected to your digital life. The Lucyd brand and IP portfolio are exclusively licensed to and operated by Innovative Eyewear, Inc. To learn more, or to order Lucyd Lyte, please visit https://lucyd.co.

For more information on Lucyd Eyewear and the Vision Expo West 2021, please visit our exhibitor page HERE.

