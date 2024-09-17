Innovative Eyewear to Unveil ANSI-Certified Smart Safety Eyewear at Vision Expo West

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, is pleased to announce the unveiling of their first ANSI-certified smart safety eyewear at Vision Expo West in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 19th-21st 2024.

An image of the Lucyd Armor frames and their shelf-ready retail packaging. Courtesy of Innovative Eyewear Inc.

We believe this launch comes at a pivotal moment, as the smart eyewear market has surpassed one million units sold in the last 12 months.1 The Armor line represents a breakthrough in safety and technology, offering wearers advanced eye protection as well as handsfree connectivity and smart functionality designed for professional environments. We believe this product has the potential to open new commercial markets and retail segments for the Company, such as logistics and medical companies, as well as hardware retailers. The Armor will be the Company's first wrap-style sunglass, which aligns well with consumer trends, and comes standard with light-reactive, auto-tinting lenses for flexible indoor and outdoor use. The Company has pending design and utility patents on the product.

We will also offer private previews of our upcoming Q1 2025 Reebok Collection to select industry insiders. With the Armor line hitting the market in Q4, we believe Innovative Eyewear is poised to drive the next phase of growth in the emerging smart safety eyewear sector, positioning the company for new revenue streams.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said "After two years of development, we are very pleased to present our smart safety eyewear to the optical industry. Along with the unveiling of our Reebok sport smartglasses and fully-adjustable Lucyd Lytes, we are meeting our mission to add smart features to the four most popular types of eyewear: prescription eyeglasses, ready-to-wear sunglasses, safety glasses and sport glasses. The safety glass market alone is expected to grow to $4.18bn by 2030,2 and we believe our Lucyd Armor smart eyewear will be well-received due to its value pricing and high utility."

The Armor is anticipated to start shipping to retailers and consumers October 2024. To learn more about our ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, please visit Lucyd.co or our Vision Expo West booth #P19027.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co .

