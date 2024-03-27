LUDWIG+ Appoints Executive Operations Director Miya Petrovic, Welcomes New Finance Director Heather Lundy

Pivotal Roles Announced as Company Continues to Expand their Portfolio and Enhance Operational Excellence

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a leading full-service advertising agency, is thrilled to announce the addition of Miya Petrovic as Executive Operations Director, and welcomes new Finance Director, Heather Lundy. With over 30 years of combined industry expertise, these strategic additions to the LUDWIG+ team will fortify the company's operational capabilities and position the agency for continued growth.

"Miya and Heather both bring incredible energy and expertise to our growing agency," said CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "As we grow at a fast clip, their ability to position our operational infrastructure will allow us to continue to scale."

Bringing over 18 years of acclaimed industry experience, Petrovic assumes the role of the company's Executive Operations Director. Petrovic's career spans from impactful brand strategies to the execution of innovative creative campaigns. As part of the agency's strategic expansion and creation of the new role, Petrovic will spearhead daily operations, further streamline processes, and provide visionary leadership in creative operations, production and project management.

"I'm thrilled to work alongside Barbara Yolles Ludwig and the exceptional team at LUDWIG+," says Petrovic. "This agency has demonstrated remarkable impact in a short period of time, and I am eager to shape systems and drive culture that will fuel our growth."

Petrovic's portfolio spans vehicle launches and Super Bowl ad spots during her time leading agency creative operations for Commonwealth/McCann. Her expertise extends to brand impact and the creative production of several seasonal campaigns for Shinola Detroit, a renowned Detroit-based watchmaker and timeless design brand during her most recent tenure as Marketing and Creative Operations Director. Recognized for her outstanding contributions, Petrovic has received prestigious awards from Cannes Lions, D&D, One Show, Effie's Clios, and more. Petrovic is poised to ensure LUDWIG+ creatively thrives in a time of rapid growth.

In her role as Finance Director at LUDWIG+, Heather Lundy will lead financial operations, strategic planning, and budget management initiatives, driving sustainable growth for the agency. With 16 years of experience rooted in the advertising sector, Lundy brings her experience from prestigious organizations such as Campbell-Ewald, Doner, and Fox Corporation.

"I am eager to leverage my financial expertise and passion to drive success and innovation alongside the outstanding team at LUDWIG+," said Heather Lundy. "It's exciting to be part of building this fast-growing, woman-owned agency."

These appointments come on the heels of the agency being ranked 422 on the Inc. 5000.

About LUDWIG+: LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand identity, strategy, creative, technology, product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients.

