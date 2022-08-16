LUDWIG+ Launches First-Ever Awareness Campaign For Pink Fund

"Real Help for the Other Part of the Fight" reveals the financial burden breast cancer patients face

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a fast-growing, woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company announced the launch of "Real Help for the Other Part of the Fight" for Pink Fund. The first-ever awareness campaign reveals the lesser-known, but often equally devastating financial burden many breast cancer patients face while undergoing treatment.

Pink Fund is a national non-profit that provides patients in active treatment with 90 days of non-medical cost-of-living expenses. It was founded by Molly MacDonald, a breast cancer survivor whose own financial hardships inspired her to create the organization. The campaign was born from research that revealed a 130% increase in financial difficulties for patients in active treatment. This financial toxicity leaves approximately 10 million cancer patients unable to pay for things like rent, food and utilities due to medical bills, and often will forgo treatment if they can't pay their bills.

"The reality of breast cancer treatment is alarming—20 to 30% of patients lose their job because of the effects of treatment, the need is great," says LUDWIG+ Chief Creative Officer Michael Stelmaszek. "The eye-opening facts serve as the foundation for the campaign. Putting that reality out there and wrapping it in the 'Real Help for the Other Part of the Fight' theme gives us a compelling way to shine a light on this overlooked matter."

The "Real Help for the Other Part of the fight" launches on social, website, magazines, email newsletters, a new video, and a new logo. The campaign will also roll out over this year to patients and donors to increase support.

"This campaign hits home the day-to-day financial realities of undergoing breast cancer treatment," said Founder/CEO Molly MacDonald. "We're expanding our efforts nationally with corporate partners and donors who understand the essential mission and importance of Pink Fund."

Pink Fund named LUDWIG+ agency of record earlier this year, on the heels of its award winning campaigns for RAYUS Radiology and Squeeze It In mammogram campaign (which is what drew MacDonald to LUDWIG+). LUDWIG+ has a rich background in the healthcare sector, including 21st Century Oncology among others.

"There are so many organizations who do a great job tackling the medical part of fighting breast cancer. But this part of the battle that they are simultaneously fighting doesn't get nearly the attention and support it deserves," says Stelmaszek. "We created this work to change that."

