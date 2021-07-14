LUDWIG+ Rebrands Nationwide Radiology Company In A Hypersonic 81 Days

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a brand transformation and business acceleration company, successfully rebranded Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) as RAYUS Radiology, launching the campaign just 81 days after being named agency of record in April.

For the 40-year-old radiology company, a national leader in advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology with over 400+ subspecialized radiologists, LUDWIG+ spearheaded a complete brand transformation that included new name, brand identity and brand campaign.

The core of the rebrand centers on theme "Shine On," which is designed to challenge the status quo in an industry where radiology is treated as a commodity and an afterthought, versus the first critical step in the diagnosis and proper treatment of disease and intervention. The campaign is a first of its kind in the industry.

"Speed to market is critical," said LUDWIG+ CEO and Founder Barbara Yolles. "We saw a huge opportunity to own the narrative for the entire radiology industry, and a major move to help RAYUS gain market share and accelerated growth. We quickly discovered three things that set the company apart: brilliant approach to medicine, brilliant humans and brilliant systems. We set out to shine a light on how Rayus 'brings brilliance to health and wellness' and the critical role radiology plays in healthcare."

Through an omni-channel go-to-market approach that includes digital, social, search, PR, events and local and national advertising, among others, LUDWIG+ is focusing on activating the 'Shine On' campaign to ignite and empower key audiences from the InsideOut—internal team members to external partners and patients.

The RAYUS Radiology campaign marks the second time that LUDWIG+ has worked with the company's CEO Kim Tzoumakas, who previously retained the agency while at the helm of 21st Century Oncology, the nation's largest integrated cancer care network.

"In a matter of weeks, LUDWIG+ discovered the strengths of our company and our culture today and how to position us for the future," Tzoumakas said. "We're grateful to LUDWIG+ for their creativity, insight and vision. 'Shine On' is an inspiring call-to-action for our patients and partners, as well as a rallying cry for our entire RAYUS team."

Following the Monday announcement, trade publications like Radiology Business and PE Hub have covered the news. LUDWIG+ is working with RAYUS Radiology to announce several other newsworthy developments in the next few weeks.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ does not just create mind-blowing, category-disruptive marketing and advertising, it permeates organizations to unearth ways to fuel business growth, drive the brand-defining idea to every corner of an organization, and elevate people and business. The agency specializes in everything from beautifully produced and high-impact videos, to advocacy initiatives, technology experiences, training modules, sales pitches, call-center call scripts and more. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, inter-disciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM, and B2B. For more information, visit www.ludwigplus.com.

