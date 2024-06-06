LUDWIG+ Rebrands the Merger of StateServ and Delta Care Rx as Dragonfly Health

New Name Reflects Emergence of a Leading Care-At-Home Data, Technology, and Service Platform

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency, is pleased to announce the launch and rebrand of Dragonfly Health, the nation's first scale medical equipment and pharmacy solutions network in the nation. This partnership between LUDWIG+ and Dragonfly Health has captured the transformation of the Company – new brand name, brand Identity, brand design system – and encapsulates Dragonfly Health's evolution and commitment to exceptional healthcare solutions in the hospice and post-acute at-home-care market.

The rebranding initiative led by LUDWIG+ was driven by a deep understanding of Dragonfly Health's vision to revolutionize healthcare management in the post-acute care sector. Dragonfly Health was formed following the merger of StateServ and Delta Care Rx, combining Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and pharmacy offerings to create a scalable, all-in-one home care platform powered by advanced technology and robust analytics.

The name Dragonfly Health was chosen as an archetypal symbol of transformation, adaptability, and self-realization, bringing certainty during transition at life's difficult moments. It serves as a symbol of happiness and new beginnings to further represent the company's transformation, adaptability, and forward-thinking approach. With LUDWIG+'s strategic and creative input, Dragonfly Health's new brand identity reflects a modern, dynamic, tech-forward and patient-centric ethos. The logo transformation can be seen here.

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with Dragonfly Health on this transformational journey. The rebranding of the company not only reflects its growth and performance innovations, but also showcases its unwavering commitment to well-being for everyone it touches regardless of their stage of life," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "Our goal was to create a brand that truly represents the soul of the brand from the inside out."

With the new brand name, LUDWIG+ also debuted a new brand campaign "Whatever it takes. Wherever it takes us." that underscores that Dragonfly Health delivers high tech with a higher calling. Dragonfly Health team members not only deliver medical equipment and prescriptions within hours across the nation, they have a drive and determination to deliver certainty and peace of mind for every partner and patient they serve.

"The rebranding to Dragonfly Health marks a significant milestone for our company as we plan for our future. LUDWIG+ has been instrumental in helping us articulate our vision through a brand that stands for change, adaptability and excellence within the healthcare space," said Paul DiCosmo, Co-Founder and CEO of Dragonfly Health. "We are excited to embark on this new chapter with a brand that truly embodies our mission."

Dragonfly Health's launch was officially announced on June 3 at Home Care 100 and an official press release, brand video and refreshed website which can be viewed here. The campaign will roll out in social media, trade shows, as well as branded marketing materials. For more information on LUDWIG+ and their services, please visit www.ludwigplus.com.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand identity, strategy, creative, technology, product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients. Learn more at www.ludwigplus.com.

About Dragonfly Health

Dragonfly Health is a leading care-at-home data, technology, and service platform. With a 20-year history, Dragonfly Health uses advanced technology and robust analytics to manage durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical services as part of a single, efficient solution for caregivers, patients, and their families. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the company serves millions of patients annually across all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.DragonflyHealth.com.

