LUDWIG+ wins Association of National Advertisers Small Agency of the Year

Woman-owned agency awarded ANA B2 Awards Top Honor with Silver

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+, the independent, full-service brand actualization and business acceleration agency announces that is has been named 2022 Small Agency of the Year Silver by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) during its Annual B2 Awards show.

"We're incredibly proud to be named Small Agency of the Year by ANA," said Barbara Yolles-Ludwig, Founder and CEO of LUDWIG+. "Winning this award as a young agency reflects the brilliance, passion and impact our team delivers each and every day for our clients."

ANA members represent the most powerful and influential brands and marketers in the world. The prestigious B2 Awards recognize the best in business-to-business (B2B) marketing – highly creative ideas with a unique focus on demonstrated business results. The top agency of the year award is intended for the agency that demonstrates a sustained high-level of excellence, a diverse portfolio of expertise, and the effective implementation of business marketing solutions and thought leadership in B2B marketing.

LUDWIG+ has helped numerous brands achieve what the agency calls Brand Actualization – unleashing the highest potential of a brand and its business. Today, L+ employs more than 50 employees and serves a diverse list of clients in the areas of financial services, 2ealthcare, technology, not-for-profit, retail, and a variety of other categories.

"We're turning three this summer, and it's absolutely remarkable to see all we've accomplished," said Yolles-Ludwig. "Our team and clients are pushing the limits in creating highly impactful brands that drive exponential growth. We are just getting started and can't wait to see what the future has in store for our agency."

LUDWIG+ has also been recognized as Small Agency of the Year (Gold) from the Stevie® Awards in New York City, as well Top Marketing Campaigns of the Year (Gold and Bronze) for healthcare marketing excellence for RAYUS Radiology and Squeeze It In. The firm is also an EY Entrepreneur of The Year® finalist; winners will be announced on June 23, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.

LUDWIG+ is growing fast. The agency has nearly tripled in size and expects to make big waves in the coming years.

About the ANA B2 Awards

The ANA B2 Awards have been recognizing and celebrating the best in business marketing for 46 years. This awards program has been thoughtfully crafted to reflect today's wide-ranging forms of B2B marketing practices, from traditional tactics used in innovative ways to rapidly changing technologies. With such a diverse and expanding landscape of B2B marketers, the B2 Awards are inclusive and recognize excellence in leadership, creativity, and business results from brands of all sizes and campaigns of all budgets and scopes. The B2s are administered and owned by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Winners have included many of the world's leading client-side marketers, agencies, and consultants who have an exceptional command in creating and implementing results-driven B2B marketing.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ does not just create mind-blowing, category-disruptive marketing and advertising, it permeates organizations to unearth ways to fuel business growth, drive the brand-defining idea to every corner of an organization, and elevate people and business. The agency specializes in everything from beautifully produced and high-impact videos, to advocacy initiatives, technology experiences, training modules, sales pitches, call-center call scripts and more. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, inter-disciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM, and B2B. For more information, visit www.ludwigplus.com.

Media Contact: Craig Dietel

Phone: 973-590-4498

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ludwigplus.com/

SOURCE LUDWIG+