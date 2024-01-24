Lufthansa Group Selects Viasat for In-Flight Connectivity Upgrades

News provided by

Viasat, Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

More than 150 additional aircraft expected to be equipped with the European Aviation Network connectivity solution as Lufthansa Group continues to focus on exceptional passenger experience. 

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a leader in global communications, today announced that Lufthansa Group has selected Viasat to equip more than 150 additional aircraft – across its Lufthansa, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines fleets – with the European Aviation Network (EAN) in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution. EAN combines S-band satellite coverage provided by Viasat with a complementary ground component network operated by long-standing Viasat and Lufthansa Group partner, Deutsche Telekom, delivering a service that supports streaming and other high bandwidth requirements.

Continue Reading
The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. Credit: Lufthansa Group
The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. Credit: Lufthansa Group

This announcement continues a successful, enduring partnership between the companies. Inmarsat, which was recently acquired by Viasat, has provided its Ka-band IFC service to Lufthansa Group since 2015. This connectivity solution is already onboard 240 Lufthansa Group narrow-body aircraft.

The new selection showcases Lufthansa Group's ongoing commitment to driving an exceptional passenger experience, offering a consistent connectivity experience across its fleets, ensuring that no matter which route or aircraft passengers take, they can benefit from reliable in-flight connectivity. The additional 150+ aircraft include Airbus A320s, A320neos and A220s fleet types.

EAN is a unique example of European technological and regulatory leadership, which allows air travelers in Europe to benefit from an outstanding pan-European IFC experience. Additionally, EAN takes advantage of small, low weight, low drag terminals, enabling Lufthansa Group to unlock cost-saving opportunities and enhance its sustainability credentials. These factors were important in Lufthansa Group's selection of EAN terminals for their A320 and A220 fleets, to bring consistent in-flight connectivity as efficiently as possible.

Lufthansa Group airlines recently unveiled a new release of its onboard portal, FlyNet®, which will be accessible on EAN-equipped aircraft. The portal gives passengers the opportunity to login to in-flight connectivity using their Travel ID or Miles and More logins, and to access information from menus for onboard food and beverage, to duty free offers and advertisements.

Don Buchman, GM and VP, Commercial Aviation at Viasat, said: "We're so pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Lufthansa Group, bringing the consistent, seamless in-flight connectivity solution that passengers want via the European Aviation Network. With so many passengers set to benefit, we're excited to see the impact that EAN has on Lufthansa, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines' fleets – especially in helping them remain at the forefront of offering a superior passenger experience, no matter which intra-European route or aircraft they fly."

David Fox, Vice President, Inflight and Connectivity Services at Deutsche Telekom, said: "EAN is a game-changer in inflight connectivity. The service adapts perfectly to Europe's unique telco infrastructure and provides an exceptional connectivity experience for passengers while they fly above the European continent. EAN also offers a highly compelling business case for carriers due to its lightweight, small and low maintenance equipment."

This further enhances the onboard experience for passengers, as Viasat's 2023 Passenger Experience Survey found that 83% of passengers surveyed would rebook with an airline that offered quality in-flight Wi-Fi, while 81% say Wi-Fi is important to them. This showcases the importance of quality in-flight connectivity to passengers' perceptions of an airline.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. On May 30, 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the number of additional aircraft to be equipped with the EAN connectivity solution; the features and performance of the EAN connectivity solution; and the benefits to airlines and passengers of the EAN connectivity solution. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2024 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Also from this source

UK Sovereign Satellite Navigation Overlay Successfully Demonstrated for First Time

UK Sovereign Satellite Navigation Overlay Successfully Demonstrated for First Time

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has demonstrated a UK satellite-based augmentation system (UK SBAS) for the first time, showing how highly accurate GPS...
U.S. Air Force Awards Viasat Up To $900 Million Multi-Vendor Technology Integration and Architecture Contract

U.S. Air Force Awards Viasat Up To $900 Million Multi-Vendor Technology Integration and Architecture Contract

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it will work with the U.S. Air Force's Life Cycle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.