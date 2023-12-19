Lufthansa Group to Buy up to 100 737 MAX Jets in First Boeing Single-Aisle Order in Nearly 30 Years

- Europe's largest airline group to incorporate the 737 MAX as it seeks to grow and diversify its short to medium-haul fleet

- Order reintroduces Boeing 737 into Lufthansa Group; last 737-300 delivery in 1995

- 737 MAX to support Lufthansa Group's goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 with introduction of new, highly efficient airplanes

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Lufthansa Group today announced a landmark 737 MAX order for up to 100 jets that will see Europe's largest airline group restore the Boeing 737 family into its fleet. The commitment includes a firm order for 40 737-8 airplanes with 60 options.

"It is a good strategic decision for the Lufthansa Group to order Boeing 737 aircraft again for the first time since 1995," said Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. "Around 60 years ago, Lufthansa was co-developer and launch customer of this globally successful model. With the new modern, quiet, economical and efficient 737-8 aircraft, we are making progress both in modernizing our short- and medium-haul fleet and in achieving our carbon CO2 reduction targets."

Boeing's ongoing commitment to support the sustainability goals of its airline partners is reflected in the 737 MAX's efficient design. The 737 MAX reduces CO2 emissions by 20% and has a 50% smaller noise footprint compared to older generation airplanes.

"Our relationship with the Lufthansa Group has led to a number of industry changing achievements and we are delighted to see the 737 return to an original launch customer's fleet," said Stan Deal, president and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The Lufthansa Group has set bold targets to decarbonize its operations. The 737-8 will help the Lufthansa Group meet those sustainability targets with significant improvements in fuel use, emissions, and community noise impacts, all while reducing costs for the airline."

Lufthansa launched the Boeing 737 in 1967, taking delivery of the first of 146 737s until its final delivery of a 737-300 in 1995. The airline retired its last 737 in 2016 as it started its group wide fleet modernization program.

The Lufthansa Group has placed a series of wide-body orders in recent years to accelerate replacement of older airplanes. Its current backlog include firm orders for 34 787 Dreamliners, seven 777-8 Freighters and 20 777-9 airplanes.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers

