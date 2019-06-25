LUIGI'S® Real Italian Ice Debuts Red, White, & Blue Variety Box

Inspired by the classic American summer filled with backyard BBQs and days spent by the pool, LUIGI'S® Real Italian Ice Red, White, & Blue is now available nationwide for an SRP of $2.99 – $3.99 in a 6-count box, featuring three of each swirl variety. Made with real fruit juice and less than 150 calories per cup, LUIGI'S® Real Italian Ice Red, White, & Blue is a frozen treat perfect for the entire family.

"LUIGI'S® has long been synonymous with summer and a enjoying a refreshing frozen treat, so we are thrilled to bring some of our most popular flavors together in a new and unique way," said Joanne Mizner, Director of Retail Marketing for J&J Snack Foods. "We hope our LUIGI'S® fans enjoy this patriotic treat all summer long!"

LUIGI'S® Real Italian Ice launched in 1978 and has been a family-favorite in freezers ever since. LUIGI'S® Real Italian Ice encourages you to dig in and #BeMoreSpoontaneous! To learn more about LUIGI'S® Real Italian Ice, visit http://www.luigis.com or find us on social @LuigisRealItalianIce on Facebook and Instagram, and @LuigisIce on Twitter.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 47 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

SOURCE J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Related Links

http://www.jjsnack.com

